ABB FIA Formula E Championship resumes racing with six-race Berlin showdown

Racing News
Wednesday, Jun 17 46
ABB FIA Formula E Championship resumes racing with six-race Berlin showdown
Formula E is set to resume racing in August at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin following approval of the FIA, with six races in nine days deciding who will win the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.
 
The historic German airfield has been chosen to close out the current season, hosting three double-headers in quick succession on August 5/6, 8/9 and 12/13. Each pair of races will use a different track configuration, presenting opportunities for distinct strategies and the conditions for Formula E’s unpredictable and exciting racing.
 
Formula E had already completed five races before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, with DS TECHEETAH driver Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT) topping the standings, but only 11 points clear of nearest rival Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans (NZL).
 
Da Costa will be looking to use the six-race season finale in Berlin to seal his first Formula E title, promoting him onto the champions’ roll of honour alongside his DS TECHEETAH team-mate and two-time reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA).
 
The three double-headers in Berlin will complete Formula E’s revised season six calendar, taking the total number of rounds to 11. With the top-four drivers in the championship separated by fewer points than a single race win offers, it’s still all to play for when the racing recommences in Berlin.
 
Formula E and the FIA have been working in close consultation with teams and local authorities to define a robust plan to conclude the championship in a safe manner. To mitigate risk, Formula E is implementing strict safety measures including racing behind closed doors with only essential staff and competitors travelling to the event.
 
As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum number of 1,000 people on site at any given time, including local suppliers and medical crews. All other operations will be carried out remotely.
 
Key health and safety protocol includes mandatory coronavirus testing prior to the races, as well as on-site screening every day upon arrival at the track. Formula E will also actively enforce the use of face masks, social distancing and limit movement across workspaces with clearly defined zones for different event populations.
 
For more information about the full list of measures being put in place, please visit www.FIAFormulaE.com/championship/closed-door-racing
 
Track configurations and race start times will be revealed in due course on official Formula E digital platforms.
 
Follow the ABB FIA Formula E Championship on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. @FIAFormulaE #ABBFormulaE
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Avedisian wins both A Class and Restricted titles during Sooner Speedweek Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 Offer Increased Scholarship Packages »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top