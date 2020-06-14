GMS Racing ARCA East Toledo Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sam Mayer qualified on pole for Saturday night's Herr's 200 at Toledo Speedway. Mayer fell to third early on in the run, but would take over the second position on the restart after the first caution of the day.

- Mayer made a three wide pass to take over the lead just before the first competition caution of the night. The No. 21 team pitted for fuel, right side tires and an adjustment during the break. Mayer fell to second just before the third caution of the evening on Lap 85. Mayer battled hard for the lead, but the second competition caution of the night flew before the pass was complete. Mayer continually drew the high line for restarts and was unable to complete the pass every time, ultimately finishing second.

- Mayer is currently first in the championship standings with a two point lead over second place.

"That was some of the most fun I've had racing Ty (Gibbs)! I feel like we were the better car, but the cautions just didn't fall in our favor today. I really can't thank GMS enough for all they do bringing these rocket ships to the track after such a long break! Also want to thank All Weather Armour and Armour Guard for helping us out this weekend. Hopefully we can come back and be one spot better next time!"