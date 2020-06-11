Chad Bryant Racing adjusts ARCA Menards Series East plans

Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that the coronavirus pandemic has forced the organization to adjust its 2020 ARCA Menards Series East schedule which includes their withdraw from competition in Saturday’s Herr’s Potato Chips 200 at Toledo Speedway.



Before the COVID-19 outbreak, CBR and newcomer Derek Griffith was slated to run the full ARCA Menards Series East schedule, but with current protocols and procedures in place, the team will now run select races in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East.



Griffith, 23 and Chad Bryant Racing embraced an outstanding performance in their series’ debut together in February at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.



The talented Late Model ace from the Northeast had one of the fastest cars in practice; won the pole, led a whopping 144 of the race’s 175 laps, but a late-race pit stop penalty relegated Griffith to start at the rear of the field. With 31 laps remaining he was able to come from last to second.



Knowing the team will now forgo a championship, the team under the leadership of Paul Andrews will now focus on race wins.



“This was a difficult decision for our Chad Bryant Racing team,” said team owner Chad Bryant. “We weighed the options and without the opportunity to race and interact with fans right now, we had to adjust our plans in the best interest of Original Gourmet™ Food Company and their initiatives.



“While we’re disappointed that we’ll no longer be able to compete for an ARCA Menards Series East championship, we’re upbeat knowing that we can go to the race track each week with a young, flourishing and talented driver.”



In lieu of Toledo, CBR and Griffith will now compete in the ARCA Menards Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway on June 26 with the No. 22 Original Gourmet™ Food Company Ford Fusion.



An updated 2020 schedule for Griffith will be released in the near future. For more on Derek Griffith, please visit derekgriffith.com, like him on Facebook (Derek Griffith Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@DerekGriffith12).



For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit ChadBryantRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace).



For more on Original Gourmet™ Food Company and their products, please visit ogfc.net.



CBR PR