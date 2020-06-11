Nolan Pope Carries Momentum To Hickory CARS Tour Race

Fresh off a career-best finish with the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, Nolan Pope will turn his attention to Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday night for the Race Face Tel-Med 300.

Pope, driving the Lee Faulk Racing and Development No. 1 late model stock entry in last Saturday’s The Race At Ace 125 at Ace Speedway, scored a fourth-place finish after running as high as second in the closing laps of the hotly contested event.

“We had a great run at Ace Speedway,” Pope said. “There was a lot going on in the last 40 laps or so and we managed to stay out of trouble. We got all the way up to second there late in the race, but I didn’t get a good restart during the final restart and we dropped to fourth.

“I was really happy with how well we ran at Ace. It really gives me a lot of confidence heading into this Saturday’s race at Hickory,” Pope added.

While Pope has never competed at Hickory Motor Speedway in the CARS Tour’s late model stock class, he does have a victory in the weekly late model stock division at the track. He’s hoping his past experience at Hickory and the momentum from his finish at Ace Speedway will lead to more success this Saturday night.

“I’ve turned a lot of laps at Hickory in the last few years so I feel pretty confident heading into Saturday’s race,” Pope said. “Hopefully we can continue the momentum from our finish at Ace and race at the front again this weekend and maybe do a few spots better. You never know what can happen.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk believes the strong run at Ace will serve as a confidence booster for his young driver heading into the race at Hickory on Saturday night.

“Nolan ran a really smart race at Ace last week,” Faulk said. “He qualified just outside the top-10 in a really strong field, but he kept his nose clean and he was racing for the win by the end of the race. Eventually if he keeps doing that he’s going to end up in victory lane. We’re confident in his ability and we’re excited to see what he can do this week.”