All Weather Armour® Partners with Sam Mayer and GMS Racing for Select NASCAR Gander Trucks and ARCA Menards Series Races in 2020

GMS Racing officials announced today that All Weather Armour®, a top designer and manufacturer of the most advanced gutter guards and ice dam prevention technology, will serve as primary sponsor for Sam Mayer at several NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Showdown Series races in 2020. Mayer will represent the Wisconsin-based organization at the upcoming ARCA Menards Series East race at Toledo Speedway on June 13.

“I am excited about this new partnership with All Weather Armour for the 2020 season,” said Mayer. “The company is based out of Wisconsin and to have a sponsor that is based out of my home state is really neat. Their first race will be at Toledo; and I look forward to representing the brand and hopefully taking their name to victory lane for the first time ever.”

Mayer has an impressive resume and continues to climb the ladder of stock car racing. In 2019, Mayer accumulated four wins, 11 top-fives, 11 top-10s, and three pole awards, which propelled him to win the ARCA East Series (formerly known as K&N East Pro Series) Championship and becoming the youngest NASCAR champion in any series. Mayer started the 2020 ARCA Menards season strong by winning the season opener at New Smyrna Speedway, as well as collecting a win at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mayer is currently leading the point standings under the ARCA East banner.

“Both All Weather Armour and Sam are from Wisconsin, but the similarities don’t stop there,” said Scott Breyer, managing member, All Weather Armour. “Our company is growing just as quickly as Sam’s career is advancing and we both put a strong value on high-quality performance and in what we both do. It was a natural fit to support him and our business through this exciting partnership.”

All Weather Armour will make their debut on Mayer’s No. 21 Chevrolet at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, June 13 at 6 pm EDT. The race will be streamed live on NBCSN Gold TrackPass and will be re-aired on NBCSN at a later date. The remaining races will be released following schedule updates.

GMS Racing PR