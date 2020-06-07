NBC Sports delivers most-watched IndyCar race since 2016, excluding Indy 500 with Genesys 300 in primetime on NBC

NBC Sports’ presentation of the NTT INDYCAR Series Genesys 300 on NBC in primetime on Saturday night is NBC Sports’ most-watched INDYCAR race on record and the series’ most-watched race since 2016, excluding Indy 500s , according to Fast National data provided by The Nielsen Company and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The season-opening race of the 2020 season from Texas Motor Speedway on NBC (8-10 p.m. ET) averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 1.285 million viewers to rank as the most-watched non-Indy 500 INDYCAR race since the 2016 Dual at Detroit Race 2 on ABC (1.397 million viewers).

Saturday night’s race on NBC surpassed last year’s Road America race (1.110 million TAD) to rank as NBC Sports’ most-watched INDYCAR race on record and was up 38% vs. last year’s average viewership on NBC, both excluding the 2019 Indy 500.

Last night’s race on NBC also delivered INDYCAR’s most-watched season-opener since 2016 (St. Pete; 1.391 million viewers; ABC). The race produced a 0.82 HH rating.

Indianapolis led all local markets with a 4.36 HH rating. Following are the top local markets from Saturday’s race.

Rank Metered Market HH Rating 1 Indianapolis 4.36 2 Orlando-Daytona Beach 2.11 3 Columbus, OH 2.07 4 Salt Lake City 1.81 t-5 Denver 1.57 t-5 West Palm Beach 1.57 7 Dallas-Ft. Worth 1.50

The Genesys 300 kicked off NBC Sports’ second season as the exclusive home of the NTT INDYCAR Series, including the Indianapolis 500, which will now take place on Sunday, August 23 on NBC. NBC Sports continues its coverage of the NTT INDYCAR Series on Saturday, July 4, with the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC. The remainder of the 2020 television schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

