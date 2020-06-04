IndyCar Racing Returns with Live Coverage of Genesys 300 on SiriusXM

When INDYCAR racing returns to the track this weekend, SiriusXM will offer fans comprehensive live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Genesys 300, as well as a new episode of SiriusXM’s weekly INDYCAR-focused show, Brick by Brick.

SiriusXM offers live broadcasts of every NTT INDYCAR SERIES race throughout the season. The series returns to action with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway this Saturday, June 6, following a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscribers can hear live coverage of qualifying from 5:00 to 6:00 pm ET. The pre-race broadcast begins at 8:00 pm ET and when the green flag drops shortly thereafter, fans will get access to the live turn-by-turn action on the track from start to finish.

INDYCAR races are available to subscribers nationwide on the SiriusXM radios in their vehicles (Sirius channel 211, XM channel 205), and outside the car on the SiriusXM app for connected devices and speakers. For a schedule of races go to: SiriusXM.com/IndySeries.

Leading into Saturday’s live race broadcast, SiriusXM listeners will also hear the latest edition of Brick by Brick, the weekly show dedicated to INDYCAR, airing at 7:00 pm ET. On this week’s episode, hosts AJ Allmendinger and Jack Arute interview team owner Roger Penske and drivers Santino Ferrucci and Oliver Askew. Brick by Brick airs weekly and this season will feature several episodes hosted by 2004 INDYCAR champion Tony Kanaan.

