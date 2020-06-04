Dylan Zampa Getting Geared Up For Opening Race

After a false start in March, Dylan Zampa is set to finally begin his racing season at Madera Speedway this Saturday night.

Zampa was originally scheduled to begin his season in the Nut Up Pro Late Model Series on March 14 at Madera, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic indefinitely halted the racing season at the third-mile asphalt oval.

Now, with approval from the Madera County Health Department, the track will host its first event of the season on Saturday, headlined by a 40-lap feature for the Madera Late Model division. The event will be run with no fans in the stands, but will be streamed for free live on the Madera Speedway Facebook page and the Short Track TV YouTube page.

Zampa is looking forward to finally starting his season on Saturday night. He’ll be attempting to open the 2020 season just like he opened the 2019 season, with a victory. Last year he captured the season opening round of the Nut Up Pro Late Model Series at the California track.

“I was so ready to go racing in March, but obviously we couldn’t control what happened and we had to wait,” said Zampa, who took advantage of a recent test day at Madera to shake off the rust. “I’m really happy we’re going to get to race this weekend. Obviously I wish we could have fans there, but for now this is how we have to race. We’ll do our best to put on a good show.”

The Madera Late Model division regularly draws strong fields, including competitors from the Nut Up Pro Late Model Series that Zampa is slated to compete in full-time this season.

“Everyone has been itching to go racing so I bet we’re going to get a strong field this weekend,” Zampa said. “The competition will be tough, but we’ll do our best to be up there racing for the win at the end of the race.”