DIRTcar Weekly Racing Roundup – Week of June 1

A BIG weekend of racing is upon the DIRTcar Racing world this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Forty-eight DIRTcar Late Models will make the pilgrimage to the hallowed grounds of Eldora Speedway for the inaugural Dirt Late Model Stream Invitational as the headline event of the post-lockdown dirt track racing schedule.

The stars and cars of the Dirt Late Model world will converge on the famed half-mile for two nights of preliminary racing action, featuring a 30-lap, $10,000-to-win Feature on Thursday and Friday before the 67-lap, $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

The #DLMStream will be the kickoff event to Eldora Speedway’s 67th consecutive season of racing, thus the race’s 67-lap finale Saturday night. Forty-four drivers were part of the original invite list, while four others were added Monday morning after a fan vote that concluded on Sunday night. Tyler & Freddie Carpenter, Tanner English and Rick Eckert were awarded the final four invites.

According to a press release from Eldora Speedway about the status about the 26th Dirt Late Model Dream, originally scheduled for this weekend, the event will be held in 2021.

“In accordance with restrictions with state and federal restrictions on mass gatherings, Eldora officials were forced to reschedule the 26th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream to June 2021 earlier this month. All Eldora-owned and operated parking lots and campgrounds remain closed to the public and the invitational event will be held behind closed doors with all attendees following strict local, state and federal safety measures.”

Weekend Winners Recap

A big first-time winner at America's Baddest Bullring, a continued streak for an Ohioan favorite and a Late Model debut followed up by a UMP Modified win the next night – here’s this week’s DIRTcar Weekly Racing Roundup, covering all 12 tracks that raced for the weekend of May 28-30, plus an outlook to what’s up for this weekend’s events.

Thursday, May 28

TYLER COUNTY SPEEDWAY – “Thugg Nasty” Logan Roberson pulled off a big victory in Thursday night’s DIRTcar Late Model Feature at “The Bullring.” This was the 22-year-old’s first-ever win in a Super Late Model.

COMP Cams Performer of the Week – Daniel Hill picked up his first of two UMP Modified victories in the Dirt Modified Mega 100 on Thursday night before making it a clean sweep of the weekend two nights later, winning the final leg of the marquee event and bringing his weekend winnings total to a cool $4,000 at Tyler County.

Saturday, May 30

BIG O SPEEDWAY

• Late Model – Nate Jantz

BROWNSTOWN SPEEDWAY

• UMP Modified – Adam Stricker

• Sportsman – Derek Clegg

• Factory Stock – David Palmer

• Sport Compact – Bryce Burton

CHARLESTON SPEEDWAY

• UMP Modified – Ed Roley

• Pro Modified – Deece Schwartz

• Stock Car – Jerrad Krick

• Factory Stock – Randy Smyser

• Sport Compact – David Lauritson

CLARKSVILLE SPEEDWAY

• Late Model – David Seibers

• UMP Modified – Trent Young

• Pro Late Model – Dakota Ewing

• Sport Compact – Jay Orr

ELKINS RACEWAY

• UMP Modified – Gary Dalton

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS RACEWAY AT I-55

Pro Modified – Trey Harris

Late Model – Daryn Klein

UMP Modified – Will Krup

Sport Compact – Matt Mackey

Sportsman – Joel Ortberg

JACKSON COUNTY SPEEDWAY

• UMP Modified – Brett Kennard

• Sport Mod – Jeremy Blake

MERRITT SPEEDWAY

• Late Model – Cody Bauer

• UMP Modified – Colin Thirlby

OAKSHADE RACEWAY – 2018 DIRTcar Late Model national points champion Rusty Schlenk kept his weekend win streak going Saturday night, winning at Oakshade for his third weekend in-a-row with a trip to Victory Lane. The McClure, OH-native also won May 24 at Merritt Speedway and May 23 at Clarksville Speedway.

• Factory Stock – Rich Riffe

• Sportsman – Rusty Smith

PLYMOUTH SPEEDWAY – Just one night after making his Super Late Model debut at Davenport Speedway with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series on Friday night, Mike McKinney loaded up the Doug Curless-owned #99 Rocket Chassis, made the trip back to Indiana and arrived at the Plymouth Speedway on Saturday night to score the win in his familiar #96 UMP Modified.

RICHMOND RACEWAY (KY)

• UMP Modified – JT Ayers

TYLER COUNTY SPEEDWAY – Titusville, PA’s Max Blair captured the $2,000 DIRTcar Late Model victory in the Cabin Fever 30 Saturday night after a runner-up effort at America’s Baddest Bullring two nights prior. Daniel Hill completed his weekend sweep of the UMP Modified action, and Cruz Vandall scored the win in the Sport Mod division.

Look Ahead

Thursday, June 4

ELDORA SPEEDWAY – Night #1 of the Dirt Late Model Stream Invitational at Eldora Speedway for the DIRTcar Late Models. A 30-lap, $10,000-to-win preliminary Feature will conclude the evening. NO fan attendance permitted.

Friday, June 5

ELDORA SPEEDWAY – Night #2 of the Dirt Late Model Stream Invitational at Eldora Speedway for the DIRTcar Late Models. A 30-lap, $10,000-to-win preliminary Feature will conclude the evening. NO fan attendance permitted.

FAYETTEVILLE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

• UMP Modifieds

JACKSON COUNTY SPEEDWAY

• UMP Modifieds

• Sport Mods

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK – Opening weekend for the famed Ohio oval kicks off with the DIRTcar Late Models joining a host of local Sprint Car talent, broadcasted LIVE on DIRTVision!

OHIO VALLEY SPEEDWAY

• Late Models

• UMP Modifieds

• Sport Mods

HILLTOP SPEEDWAY

• UMP Modifieds

Saturday, June 6

ELDORA SPEEDWAY – Night #3 of the Dirt Late Model Stream Invitational at Eldora Speedway for the DIRTcar Late Models. A 67-lap, $50,000-to-win preliminary Feature will conclude the evening. NO fan attendance permitted.

BIG O Speedway – DIRTcar Late Models. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 5, racing at 7. Pits are $35, adult tickets are $15, kids 3-10 are $5.

BROWNSTOWN SPEEDWAY – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Sportsmans, Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts. NO spectators allowed. Pit admission is $35. Pit gate opens at 2pm, Hot Laps begin at 6.

CHARLESTON SPEEDWAY – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Pro Mods, Stock Cars, Sport Compacts.

CLARKSVILLE SPEEDWAY – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts.

ELKINS RACEWAY – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS RACEWAY AT I-55 – The first round of a doubleheader weekend of competition in Pevely kicks off Saturday night with the DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Sportsmans, Pro Mods and Sport Compacts. Pit gate opens at 2pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6:15. Pit admission is $30, kids $15. Grandstand admission is $15, kids 12 and under FREE.

HENDRY COUNTY MOTORSPORTS PARK – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 5pm, racing at 7.

MERRITT SPEEDWAY – DIRTcar Late Models are $2,000-to-win. Joined by UMP Modifieds.

NORTH FLORIDA SPEEDWAY – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

OAKSHADE RACEWAY – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Sportsman. NO spectators. Pit gate open at 3pm, Hot laps 6pm. Pit passes are $30.

PLYMOUTH SPEEDWAY – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. NO spectators. Pit passes $35. Pit gate opens at 3pm, Hot Laps are at 5:30.

RICHMOND RACEWAY (KY) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. NO spectators. Pit gate opens at 1pm. Pit passes $35, kids 6-12 are $15.

Sunday, June 7

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS RACEWAY AT I-55 – The second day of the DIRTcar UMP Modified doubleheader weekend in Pevely hits the dirt; a $1,000 top prize awaiting the winner. Grandstand attendance limited to 1,200 patrons. Pits open at 1pm. Grandstands open at 3pm. Hot Laps at 5pm. Pit passes sold online or available at the pit gate on the day of the event. Pit passes are $35 for non-members and $30 for DIRTcar members.

