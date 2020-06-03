Jonathan Findley Back In Action Friday With CARS Tour

After a lengthy wait, Jonathan Findley will finally get back in a race car on Friday when the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour season resumes with an event at North Carolina’s Ace Speedway.

Findley, like so many other competitors in motorsports, was sidelined when the COVID-19 pandemic brought auto racing to an abrupt stop in March. Now that racing has returned, Findley is ready to go racing once again.

“It feels great to be talking about race cars again,” Findley said. “It’s feels like a year since I got in a race car, but it was only a few months ago. I can’t wait to get to Ace Speedway and go racing again. I think we’ll have a good piece to race with.”

The native of Bristow, Va., will be back in the No. 4 late model stock entry fielded by Lee Faulk Racing and Development as he looks to improve upon his strong start to the season on March 7 at Southern National Motorsports Park, where he earned an eighth-place finish in his first start with the team.

“Our first race with LFR was great,” said Findley, who finished 12th in CARS Tour competition last year at Ace Speedway. “Michael and Lee always put together great race cars and I know that as we work together more we’ll be contending for wins, hopefully as soon as this weekend.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk is looking forward to having Findley back in the fold for Friday’s The Race at Ace 125 presented by LessExpensiveCars.com.

“I know Jonathan has been chomping at the bit to go racing and we’re just as ready to go racing again with the CARS Tour,” Faulk said. “We’re all looking forward to this race and really getting things back to normal and we’re happy to be doing that with Jonathan this weekend.”