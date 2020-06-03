Nolan Pope Targets Ace For CARS Tour Return

Nolan Pope is set to pick up where he left off this week when the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour returns to competition at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C.

Pope, who is a member of the CARS Tour’s Touring 12 program, will be back in action with the series aboard the No. 1 late model stock entry fielded by Lee Faulk Racing and Development. It’ll be his first race with the series since the tour was forced to halt competition in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve missed the CARS Tour. The competition is great and you’ve always got to be on your game when you’re racing against guys like Josh Berry and Bobby McCarty,” Pope said. “We’ve been racing for a few weeks, but racing with the CARS Tour will mean we’re really getting back to normal again.”

Pope and Lee Faulk Racing and Development have been active the last few weeks by racing at another North Carolina track, Hickory Motor Speedway, but last Saturday the team made the trek to Ace Speedway to prepare for Friday’s CARS Tour event by competing in a 75-lap weekly event.

Against a strong field of cars, Pope and LFR turned in a fourth-place finish on Saturday night in Pope’s first start at the track. That result has Pope feeling confident ahead of Friday’s The Race at Ace 125 presented by LessExpensiveCars.com.

“To go to a track I’ve never been to before and finish fourth felt really good,” Pope said. “LFR brought a great car as they always do and I know they’ll do that again on Friday. If we can be just a little bit better than we were on Friday then I think we’ll have a shot to win the race. It won’t be easy, but I think we can be in the conversation and that’s all you can ask for.”