Wednesday, Jun 03 15
Andersen Promotions Confirms 2020 USF2000/Indy Pro 2000 Schedules
With the final pieces of the current puzzle falling into place, Andersen Promotions today announced a revised 2020 schedule for the first two rungs of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Announced in March, the season-opener at Road America alongside INDYCAR will stand, leading the way for a full slate of 18 races for competitors in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.

The cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic of the Honda Indy Toronto event and the addition of a joint INDYCAR/NASCAR event on July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which already has a full schedule, has resulted in two standalone events for USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000. These will take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 29-30 and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on September 3-4. Both will be tripleheader events.

Revised 2020 Indy Pro 2000/USF2000 Schedule

July 9-10 Road America Double Header Rounds
July 29-30
 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
 Triple Header Rounds
August 7-9
 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
 Double Header Rounds*
August 21
 Lucas Oil Raceway
 Single Race Event
August 28-29
 World Wide Technology Raceway
 Single Race Event Indy Pro 2000
September 3-4
 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)
 Triple Header Rounds
September 11-13
 Portland International Raceway
 Double Header Rounds
September 18-20
 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
 Double Header Rounds
October 23-25
 Streets of St. Petersburg
 Double Header Rounds
 
*Triple Header Round for USF2000

A schedule of test dates will be released shortly. All but the standalone events are in support of INDYCAR, including the Carb Night Classic “The Race Before the 500” held at Lucas Oil Raceway alongside USAC on Miller Lite Carb Day. The season-ending awards banquet for USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 will take place on October 26 in St. Petersburg at a venue to be announced.

“It took some maneuvering, but I am happy to be able to provide our teams and drivers with a full schedule of 18 races in these challenging times and I want to thank everyone for their patience,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Our Spring Training 2.0 at Mid-Ohio the end of this month will be a chance to shake off some cobwebs and prepare for our season-opener at Road America. Like many racing series, it really will be non-stop once we hit July and all of us are excited to return to the track and showcase the talented drivers we have in these two series.

“Following confirmation of the two standalone events, we are working with our promoter partners on the details which will be announced soon.”
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

