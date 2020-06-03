Andersen Promotions Confirms 2020 USF2000/Indy Pro 2000 Schedules

The cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic of the Honda Indy Toronto event and the addition of a joint INDYCAR/NASCAR event on July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which already has a full schedule, has resulted in two standalone events for USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000. These will take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 29-30 and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on September 3-4. Both will be tripleheader events.
Revised 2020 Indy Pro 2000/USF2000 Schedule
|July 9-10
|Road America
|Double Header Rounds
|July 29-30
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Triple Header Rounds
|August 7-9
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Double Header Rounds*
|August 21
|Lucas Oil Raceway
|Single Race Event
|August 28-29
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Single Race Event Indy Pro 2000
|September 3-4
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)
|Triple Header Rounds
|September 11-13
|Portland International Raceway
|Double Header Rounds
|September 18-20
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|Double Header Rounds
|October 23-25
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|Double Header Rounds
A schedule of test dates will be released shortly. All but the standalone events are in support of INDYCAR, including the Carb Night Classic “The Race Before the 500” held at Lucas Oil Raceway alongside USAC on Miller Lite Carb Day. The season-ending awards banquet for USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 will take place on October 26 in St. Petersburg at a venue to be announced.
“It took some maneuvering, but I am happy to be able to provide our teams and drivers with a full schedule of 18 races in these challenging times and I want to thank everyone for their patience,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Our Spring Training 2.0 at Mid-Ohio the end of this month will be a chance to shake off some cobwebs and prepare for our season-opener at Road America. Like many racing series, it really will be non-stop once we hit July and all of us are excited to return to the track and showcase the talented drivers we have in these two series.
“Following confirmation of the two standalone events, we are working with our promoter partners on the details which will be announced soon.”