Andersen Promotions Confirms 2020 USF2000/Indy Pro 2000 Schedules

With the final pieces of the current puzzle falling into place, Andersen Promotions today announced a revised 2020 schedule for the first two rungs of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Announced in March, the season-opener at Road America alongside INDYCAR will stand, leading the way for a full slate of 18 races for competitors in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.



The cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic of the Honda Indy Toronto event and the addition of a joint INDYCAR/NASCAR event on July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which already has a full schedule, has resulted in two standalone events for USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000. These will take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 29-30 and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on September 3-4. Both will be tripleheader events.



Revised 2020 Indy Pro 2000/USF2000 Schedule





July 9-10 Road America Double Header Rounds July 29-30

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Triple Header Rounds

August 7-9

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Double Header Rounds*

August 21

Lucas Oil Raceway

Single Race Event

August 28-29

World Wide Technology Raceway

Single Race Event Indy Pro 2000

September 3-4

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)

Triple Header Rounds

September 11-13

Portland International Raceway

Double Header Rounds

September 18-20

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Double Header Rounds

October 23-25

Streets of St. Petersburg

Double Header Rounds

