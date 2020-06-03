2020 California Speedway canceled

The 2020 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek has been canceled because of uncertainty surrounding track operations due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, officials announced Tuesday. The Speedweek was set to be held across Dixon Speedway, Delta Speedway, Keller Auto Raceway at Plaza Park, and Lemoore Raceway on June 23-27 in California.



Drivers were expected to travel from as far as east as Indiana, North Carolina, and Oklahoma to compete. No spectators are allowed in the state of California at any of the four participating tracks at this time. Two out of the four venues have had no approval for any operations. As a result, the choice was made to cancel the Speedweek and turn the focus to 2021.



Sponsors for the event include Hoosier Racing Tire, Elk Grove Ford, Hyper Chassis, Driven Performance, Performance Electronics, Keizer Wheels, Competition Suspension, Wilwood Brakes, Chalk Stix, Bullet Impressions, and Fast Four Media. We wish to thank them for their support during this difficult time.



For more information, visit www.HoosierCASpeedweek.com or follow the series on Facebook and Twitter.





BSM PR