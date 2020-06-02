COVID-19 Ticket Procedures For The 35th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

The 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is on as scheduled. The event dates are January 11-16, 2021.

For the 2021 event, renew your tickets like normal. If there are still travel restrictions in place when it comes time to make your way to Tulsa for the 2021 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, please inform our office at (918) 838-3777 and tell us of your situation.

We will issue you a refund for your seats, and you will retain the rights to those seats for the 2022 event.

"This pertains to everyone who might find themselves stuck, but more so to our international fans. I know we've had several calls from fans in Australia that are worried about buying their seats, and we just want everyone to know that we are not going to punish you for something that is out of your control," stated Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn.

The deadline to order is Friday, June 5, 2020.

If you've already renewed your seats with a VISA or MasterCard, the charge will not be applied until the end of June through July when tickets are pulled. If you send a check, the check will be deposited within 30 days of us receiving it.

Reserved Seats for the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will continue to be sold in six, five, and four-day packages. Prices for the 2021 affair will be broken down with four-day tickets at $227, five-day tickets at $282, and tickets for the full event at $337, plus tax (8.517%) and shipping, which is $7 for orders up to 15 tickets and $10 from 16 ticket orders and up.

Domestic orders, not held in Will Call, will be sent via USPS Certified Mail to ensure each order sent will require a signature. All international orders will be kept in Will Call.

Tickets will go out in September.

The office of the Chili Bowl Nationals is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). New orders, as well as renewals, are being taken at the same time.

If ordering with the renewal form that was mailed at the end of March, those can be returned to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Tickets can be purchased with Visa. MasterCard, Cash, Check, or Money Order.

Orders will not be taken via email or social media.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be acquired, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance.

All orders are processed by hand. Renewals are processed first, then changes to those accounts, then new orders will be done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold. Times and other event information will be published as the event draws closer.

Quick Notes:

What: 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 11-16, 2021

Where: River Spirit Expo Center - Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Ticket Renewal/New Order Time Frame: March 4, 2020 - June 5, 2020

Four-Day Ticket: $227 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Five-Day Ticket: $282 (Tuesday-Saturday)

Six-Day Ticket: $337 (Monday-Saturday)

Plus tax and shipping

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Orders are not taken via Social Media or Email

Chili Bowl Online:

