BACK ON TRACK: DIRTcar’s Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship Hits the Ground Running

DIRTcar Racing will soon return to action once again in the Northeast. At the time of this writing, eight DIRTcar tracks have plans to begin racing Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship events without fans in attendance.

Vernon, NY’s Utica-Rome Speedway is the first track to offer Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points with DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and Pro Stocks taking on the half-mile on Wednesday, June 3. Defending track champions Matt Janczuk (Sportsman) and Nick Stone (Pro Stocks) are expected to lead the charge to the green.

On Friday, June 5 “The Nasty Track” Can-Am Speedway features the first DIRTcar 358 Modified race plus another opportunity for DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, and Pro Stocks. Highlight reel drivers like Tim Fuller and Billy Dunn are expected to be on hand.

Both nights of DIRTcar Racing will be streamed live on Dirt Track Digest TV.

Land of Legends Raceway, in Canandaigua, NY, has big plans for its own streaming service, Land of Legends TV. On Saturday, June 6 the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds and Sportsman will kick-off racing in the Finger Lakes. Then, on Tuesday, June 9 the Big Blocks and Sportsman return for another bout on the newly resurfaced half-mile speedway.

Many Super DIRTcar Series stars are expected to roll out their DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds in Canandaigua.

Our Canadian counterparts are kicking things off at Cornwall Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 6 as well. The high-banked Cornwall will feature DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Sportsman for a ‘Back to the Track 50” pay-per-view special on 360 Nitro. Super DIRTcar Series champion Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario has committed to appearing.

New addition to the DIRTcar Racing family Thunder Mountain Speedway plans to open Saturday, June 6 as well with DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Sportsman on the card.

Genesee Speedway announced Thursday, June 11 for their season opener in their first year of sanctioning DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds. Dirt Track Digest TV will carry the event as well.

On June 13, Humberstone Speedway comes out swinging with a televised DIRTcar 358 Modified “Lockdown Showdown” special event. With the DIRTcar sanctioning in place, the participating 358 Modified drivers will receive Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points. Race fans can catch the action online for free and on REV TV (formerly MAV TV) in Canada.

All dates above are tentative and subject to change at a moment’s notice due to the rapidly changing conditions placed on gatherings. As of now, there are no fans being allowed in the stands at all of these events due to local and regional restrictions. Watch the racing live with the streaming links above and follow us on social media.

Competitors should also note that many DIRTcar sanctioned tracks are holding practice sessions as well as we encourage you to visit the track’s individual social media channels for dates, times, and regulations.

Stay up to date on Twitter by following DIRTcar Northeast and the Super DIRTcar Series.

DIRTcar Series PR