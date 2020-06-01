Variety of New Programming Scheduled on MAVTV This June

MAVTV's June broadcast schedule opens with a week of thrilling race programming starting with coverage of today’s top supercar drivers competing in the GT World Challenge America on Monday, June 1st, at 10 a.m E.T. Tuesday’s GT4 America broadcast on June 2nd at 10 a.m. ET features the fast-growing GT4 class with a wide array of the world’s top sports cars in the mix. If you’re a fan of short track racing from around the country, then you’ll want to tune in to the new season premiere of Short Track America on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 8 p.m. E.T./P.T

Thursday morning, June 4th, features a broadcast of Touring Car America, the premier Touring Car series North America, at 10 a.m. E.T. Following the morning broadcast is special back-to-back coverage of SPEED SPORT's 49th Super DIRT Week from Oswego Speedway at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. E.T./P.T.

Closing the June broadcast schedule is more big rig racing coverage on Friday, June 5th, at 8:30 a.m. E.T., this time featuring the International Super Truck Racing Series. Power is the name of the game for these big rig racers. Big trucks, bumper-to-bumper action and flying parts are to be expected when the kings of the tarmac go to battle. 

MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before entering the popular summer racing season. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.
 
Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.
 
MAVTV May Schedule
June 2020

Date

Series

Event / Venue

Time (ET)

June 1

GT World Challenge America

  

10:00 a.m.

June 2

GT4 America

  

10:00 a.m.

June 3

Short Track America

  

8:00 p.m.*

June 4

Touring Car America

  

10:00 a.m.

June 4

SPEED SPORT

  

7:00 p.m.*

June 4

SPEED SPORT

  

8:00 p.m.*

June 5

International Super Truck Racing

  

8:30 a.m.
Bold indicates a live event.
Asterisks (*) indicates eastern and pacific showtimes. 
The full LIVE event broadcast schedule is available at MAVTV.com/schedule/.

