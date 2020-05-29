Mitigation Efforts Underway as Monster Energy Supercross Load In Continues

Monster Energy Supercross mitigation efforts are underway as load-in continues at Rice-Eccles Stadium ahead of Sunday’s race. Supercross mitigation efforts include mandated prescreening, COVID-19 testing, temperature checks, face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing to limit contact among individuals executing the events. The Supercross responsible return to racing plan complies with all federal, state and local health guidelines and mandates.

Supercross athletes have little to no contact as riders race solo against other competitors and wear several protective elements – full-face helmets that cover the mouth, goggles, gloves, jerseys and pants that leave little to no skin exposed, plus fully secured knee-high boots.

Supercross returns to racing after an abrupt halt in early March after completing ten rounds of the 17-round Championship. NBC Sports will present the final seven, made-for-TV races across NBC, NBCSN & NBCSports.com. Races will also be available to domestic livestream subscribers via the NBC Sports Gold “Supercross Pass” and internationally via the Supercross Video Pass.

*Supercross Racing Resumes - Sunday, May 31 from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET on NBCSN then it switches over from 4:00 – 6:00pm ET on NBC. The final round will be on June 21st.

Round 11 Sunday, May 31 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm MDT

Round 12 Wednesday, June 3 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm MDT

Round 13 Sunday, June 7 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm MDT

Round 14 Wednesday, June 10 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm MDT

Round 15 Sunday, June 14 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm MDT

Round 16 Wednesday, June 17 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm MDT

Round 17 Sunday, June 21 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm MDT

*Three Supercross Champions crowned at final round on June 21st as both the Eastern and Western Regional 250SX Classes and the 450SX Class wrap up their championships.