LIVE Late Model Dirt and American Sprint Car Race Coverage Featured in LORTV June Broadcast Schedule

Two LIVE racing broadcasts from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will be available on Lucas Oil Racing TV (LORTV) to finish the month of June with an exciting bang.



The LIVE race coverage begins June 18th with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series from Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi. Tune-in Thursday, June 18th and Friday, June 19th at 8:30 pm ET to get your fix of LIVE racing. The final day of the Lucas Oil Late Model race coverage airs on June 20th at 8 pm ET, but this broadcast is only available for LORTV yearly subscribers.



The 49th Annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup takes place the following weekend. LIVE broadcast for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series airs Thursday, June 25th and Friday, June 26th. LORTV yearly subscribers will have exclusive access to the final race broadcast on Saturday, June 27th. Broadcast times for the 49th annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup will be announced shortly.



In addition to this LIVE broadcasts, motorsport fans can choose from more than 5,400 shows across 90 different categories, all available 24/7 on-demand on the Lucas Oil Racing TV platform.



Both returning and new subscribers can log directly onto LucasOilRacing.TV and watch the action from the convenience of their browser. Additionally, Lucas Oil Racing TV is available on all the most popular streaming devices like ROKU, Apple iOS, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Google Play, Xbox One, and more. A full list of supported devices can found HERE.



LORTV PR LORTV PR