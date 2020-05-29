Rain in Meeker Moves ASCS Sooner Region Moves To Creek County Speedway

With Mother Nature dropping a heavy amount of rain on Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla. overnight, officials at Creek County Speedway have stepped up and taken over events slated for Friday, May 29.

"I got the call this morning that the track in Meeker was too wet to do anything today and called Emmett and Steve Hahn about moving the show to Creek County Speedway today. It's a gutsy move for a promoter to get a call like that and say yes, but they are all in for it. A huge thank you to them for doing this for our teams and the fans," stated ASCS Sooner Region Director, Terry Mattox.

Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for youth 11-14, and free for kids 10 and under. Pit Passes are $35. Additional classes include USRA B-Mods, Non-Wing Micros, and Dwarf Cars.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 693-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777. The track can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/ CreekCountySpeedway

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq

