NWES and Autodrom Most announce new date for the NASCAR GP of the Czech Republic

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Autodrom Most announced today a new date for the 2020 NASCAR GP of the Czech Republic. The event’s second edition will take place on November 14-15 at the 4.222 km road course of Most.



Initially scheduled for June 20-21, the OMV MaxxMotion Most NASCAR Show has been postponed in consideration of the measures adopted all over Europe to face the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, Autodrom Most will welcome the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for the second time after a very successful first edition in 2019.



“We are glad that we can please our fans with positive news. Negotiations with the promoter about a replacement date went very smoothly. In our mutual interest not to disappoint teams, drivers and especially motorsport fans, we reached an agreement easily. We believe that even November conditions will not spoil the excitement of a very attractive NASCAR Whelen Euro Series on and off-track action,” said Josef Zajicek, chairman of the board AUTODROM MOST a.s.



“We worked really hard in these past months to monitor the situation and to try to select the best options for all NWES fans and stakeholders,” declared NWES President Jerome Galpin. “We are fortunate to have great circuit partners and can’t wait to go back racing. Hopefully the situation will get better and better to allow us to stand fabulous events for our fans !”



The NASCAR GP Italy at the Autodromo di Vallelunga (12-13 September), the NASCAR GP Belgium at Circuit Zolder (3-4 October) and the NASCAR GP Germany at the Hockenheimring (17-18 October) will keep with their original dates. Further updates regarding other rounds of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in the UK at Brands Hatch, in Spain at Valencia and in the Netherlands at Raceway Venray will be provided at a later date.

NWES PR