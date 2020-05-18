IHRA Member Track Update

To help competitors find racing opportunities during this confusing time, the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has compiled a list of member tracks that are open for bracket racing and a separate list of member tracks open for limited private or by reservation testing. As things are changing daily please contact the track directly to confirm the event or opportunity to participate and what their guidelines are.
 
IHRA member tracks that are back to weekly Summit SuperSeries racing events (listed by state):
 
  • Prescott Raceway            Arkansas
 
  • Immokalee Regional Raceway  Florida
 
  • Brainerd Motorsports Park     Georgia
 
  • State Capitol Raceway        Louisiana
 
  • Holly Springs Motorsports      Mississippi
 
  • Mo-Kan Dragway            Missouri
 
  • Ozark Raceway Park         Missouri
 
  • Coastal Plains Dragway       North Carolina
 
  • Kinston Dragway             North Carolina
 
  • Darlington Dragway           South Carolina
 
  • Pageland Dragway           South Carolina
 
  • South Carolina Motorplex     South Carolina
 
  • Union Dragway              South Carolina
 
  • Thunder Valley Dragways, Inc. South Dakota
 
  • Crossville Dragway           Tennessee
 
  • Buffalo Valley Dragway        Tennessee
 
  • Cherokee RacePark           Tennessee
 
  • Knoxville Dragstrip            Tennessee
 
  • Edinburg Raceway            Texas
 
  • Evadale Raceway            Texas
 
  • Little River Dragway           Texas
 
  • Pine Valley Raceway          Texas
 
  • Xtreme Raceway Park         Texas      
IHRA member tracks that are conducting private or by reservation testing:
 
  • US 13 Dragway             Delaware
 
  • Muncie Dragway            Indiana
 
  • US 41 Motorplex            Indiana
 
  • Eddyville Raceway Park       Iowa
 
  • Onawa Dragway             Iowa
 
  • London Dragway            Kentucky
 
  • Mid-Michigan Motorplex       Michigan
 
  • Ubly Dragstrip               Michigan
 
  • US 131 Motorsports Park     Michigan
 
  • Fayetteville Motorsports Park North Carolina
 
  • Dragway 42                 Ohio
 
  • Quaker City Motorsports Park  Ohio
 
  • Keystone Raceway Park       Pennsylvania
 
  • Greer Dragway              South Carolina
 
  • Amarillo Dragway            Texas
 
  • Elk Creek Dragway          Virginia
 
  • Great Lakes Dragaway       Wisconsin
