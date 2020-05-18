Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America to Join Several Prominent Motorsports Events in Revised 2020 Schedule

The revised 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America schedule was one of those announced on Friday, as IMSA’s return to racing plan has been unveiled. Each event weekend will include a pair of 50-minute timed races.

Super Trofeo North America competitors will find themselves competing at several major racing weekends, the first being at Road America during the NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Aug. 7-9. This change in the schedule was announced in April when the series’ original season-opening weekend – the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park – was postponed and subsequently canceled.

Super Trofeo North America then will run a pair of races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sept. 4-6 when the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads west for its annual race at the Monterey, California-circuit.

The series remains alongside the WeatherTech Championship and other IMSA series for its next event weekend at Watkins Glen International on the event’s new date, Oct. 2-4.

A new venue for Super Trofeo North America – the Streets of St. Petersburg – will host the series on Oct. 23-25 as part of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The series was initially slated to compete at the Honda Indy Toronto for the first time this July but will trade street-circuit events.