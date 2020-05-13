Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg set for Oct. 25 as 2020 INDYCAR season finale

The 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion will be crowned Sunday, Oct. 25 at the rescheduled Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The new date for the series finale was confirmed today by officials from INDYCAR, Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC (GSSP) and the City of St. Petersburg.

This will be the 16th consecutive year that an INDYCAR event will take place on the streets of beautiful St. Petersburg, as the exciting race weekend has become a fan favorite on the annual schedule and a fixture in the region. The original date for the event, Sunday, March 15, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The streets of St. Petersburg will make for a fitting and action-packed finale in a venue and city that our entire INDYCAR community holds dear," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. "We extend our thanks and gratitude to Mayor Kriseman, Green Savoree and Firestone for working with us to find a new date for the event. It's going to be a fantastic weekend of INDYCAR action, and I know our drivers will have race day in St. Pete circled on their calendars."

This will be the first time the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will serve as the exciting series finale, as the event traditionally has started the season.

"The City of St. Petersburg stands ready to welcome back the fans of INDYCAR, drivers, teams and sponsors in October," said City of St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. "I want to thank our partners at Green Savoree Racing Promotions for believing in this race and giving the residents of the Sunshine City something to look forward to. I am confident that the race will occur in a manner that puts public health at the forefront."

Said Lisa Boggs, director of motorsports, Bridgestone Americas, parent company of event sponsor Firestone: "We greatly appreciate the efforts of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, INDYCAR, Mayor Kriseman and the City of St. Petersburg to find a new date for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Coming back to the streets of St. Pete to close the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is a great way to thank the incredible fans in this area for their support. While we couldn't kick off the season with them as planned, we now look forward to crowning the 2020 INDYCAR champion together in October."

Previously purchased tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be valid on the corresponding days of the postponed event. Ticket purchasers on file will receive instructions via email. Additional event information and customer FAQs will be posted at gpstpete.com.

"Having a rescheduled date for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a very positive development," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. "This could only happen because of our partners' commitment and support at City of St. Petersburg, INDYCAR and Firestone. We hope this offers both Floridians and our race fans something to look forward to later this year as we navigate through these unprecedented times for us all."

Said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and COO of GSSP: "Thank you to our fans for their patience and understanding as we've worked through this process with Mayor Kriseman, City Council, the City of St. Petersburg's event team, INDYCAR and Firestone. It's been a terrific team effort by all, and we appreciate the opportunity to host the event again this fall in one of the most fantastic settings in downtown St. Petersburg."

The rest of the updated INDYCAR calendar for 2020 remains on schedule for competition. The season starts Saturday night, June 6 with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. To view the full calendar, click here.

IndyCar PR