Alan To Drive For BMR In ARCA Series West

Bill McAnally Racing today announced that Lawless Alan has joined the team’s lineup to compete in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series West this year.

The 19-year-old Los Angeles native will drive the No. 12 AUTOParkit / NGK Toyota Camry.

Alan brings with him a diverse racing resume that began with competition in Legend Cars. In 2018, he won the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series championship in the late model division at Irwindale Speedway, where he held the track record. He went on to become the TA2 Rookie of the Year for 2019 in the Trans Am Series presented Pirelli.

"It’s great to have Lawless join the BMR team,” said BMR President Bill McAnally. “We had the opportunity to work with him in a couple of NASCAR K&N races last year and we are pleased to have him back for a full season in 2020. We feel he has a lot of potential.

“He’s been successful in a variety of racing venues and we anticipate continued success for him at this level of competition McAnally said. “We look forward to an exciting season with him, and our entire lineup of talented young drivers.”

Alan joins a BMR roster that includes Giovanni Scelzi, Jesse Love, Gracie Trotter and Holley Hollan. Plans call for the drivers to run the full schedule in the ARCA Series West, along with other additional select ARCA races.

“I drove for BMR and Toyota at Sonoma last year and we were really competitive,” Alan said. “Bill’s success year after year speaks for itself. From the mechanics in the shop putting together great equipment to the crews at the track, it’s just a great team atmosphere and I’m fortunate to get to be a part of it. I know with BMR and Toyota I will have the car I need to compete for wins and the championship.”

The team’s race-day crew will be headed by well-known West Coast car builder and crew chief Gary Collins.

Lawless also attends the University of Alabama.

“Education is important for success” Alan said. “And nowhere is that more true than in racing. There’s always something new to learn in this sport if you want to compete at a high level. So for me it was never a question of school or racing, it was just about having the dedication to do both.”

His primary sponsor, AUTOParkit, is a division of Dasher Lawless Automation, whose specialization is the design, manufacturing, construction and operation of fully automated parking structures. Go to www.autoparkit.com for more information.

“AUTOParkit has been with me since the start of my career and I’m proud to be able to continue that partnership,” Alan said.

“Lawless Alan is the perfect ambassador for our brand” said Dasher Lawless Automation’s Marketing Director Steve Sharp. “We’re a young company with cutting edge technology and Lawless represents that well. We’re fortunate to have him.”

AUTOParkit is becoming very active in motorsports and continues to grow its footprint through driver sponsorship, commercials, print and social media.

“We know our messaging is much better received when we host race experiences for our developers and architects.” Sharp said. “It makes our presentations both memorable and exciting. Our fully automated parking systems are the future of parking and Lawless Alan is one of the young drivers that is the future of racing. It’s the perfect way to build our brand and deliver our message.”

