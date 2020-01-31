Logan Bearden kicks off enhanced 2020 season at Irwindale Speedway

A busy offseason will come to an end for Logan Bearden and his Bearden Motorsports team as they head west to participate in Saturday afternoon’s All-Star Sunrise Ford Showdown at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway, the opening race for the 2020 SPEARS Southwest Tour Series.



A native of Austin, Texas, Bearden is leaning on his Super Late Model experience to pay dividends in the highly anticipated 200-lap slugfest that will feature some of the stoutest drivers in the west.



“I’m eager to get to Irwindale this weekend and see what happens,” said Bearden. “This is a crucial year for us that starts with Irwindale. I’ve raced here before and even though we didn’t have the finish we were looking for last year, we hope to change that on Saturday.”



Since last fall, Bearden and his crew chief Zach Dunson have been diligently working on his No. 66 Parker Electric | Frazier Motorsports | FixYourGenerator.com | All In Designs Chevrolet preparing it for one of their biggest Super Late Model races of the season.



With 35 plus cars expected to compete for one of the most anticipated races of the season, Bearden says his team is focusing on an upcoming test and practice to get his car dialed in.



“The practice session this week is important for us to get our car tuned in. The track is going to change a lot between testing, practicing and the race, so we just need to do a good job to make sure we’re maintaining a good race pace.



“Last year was an aggressive race and its likely that we could see more of the same this weekend. It’s important for us to make sure we can try and be ahead of it all. The field is gonna be tight though. We can’t predict what’s going to happen, but a good finish will propel us forward to prepare for other Super Late Model races this season.”



Super Late Models though is just the icebreaker of what Bearden expects to be a very busy 2020 season.



From California, Bearden will return home for a quick turnaround before heading to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he’ll attend the ARCA Menards Series season-opener as a guest of a team.



This year, the Texan is expected to elevate his racing endeavors to include a start or two in the ARCA Menards Series before hoping to compete in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series before seasons end.



“With a lot of goals on the line for 2020, it’s important to make the most out of every race this season,” added Bearden. “Whether it’s a Super Late Model or perhaps ARCA or Trucks, I need to go out there and leave nothing on the table.



“I feel like I have a lot to offer from a driver’s standpoint and I hope to showcase that on a variety of levels in 2020.”



But before Bearden can look ahead, Irwindale will be front and center.



“It’s not going to be an easy race to win, no race is these days though,” sounded Bearden. “The competition is stiff, but we’re going to give it our all and just hope we can take the positives from Irwindale and hopefully it’s a good sign of what to expect in 2020.”



For more on Logan Bearden, please visit LoganBearden.com, like his Facebook page (Logan Bearden Racing) or follow him on Twitter @LoganBearden66.



Logan Bearden Racing PR