Champion Power Equipment Announced as Official and Exclusive Power Generation Equipment Provider for Venturini Motorsports

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Champion Power Equipment as the teams official and exclusive power generation equipment supplier for the 2020 ARCA Menards Series (ARCA) season. Champion will be a full-season, associate partner on every VMS car competing across all three ARCA Series (ARCA, East, West) during the year.

“Champion is very excited to return to the ARCA Menards Series in partnering with another champion,” commented Champion Power Equipment VP Business Development, Todd Welzbacher. “After a successful 2019 season, winning the drivers and owners championship, we look forward to a great 2020 race season with Venturini Motorsports and continuing to support and power our great fans.”

Champion Power Equipment is a market leader in power generation equipment, having years of experience providing dependable and durable power products designed and engineered in the USA for the North American and world markets. For home, work or play, Champion products are the standard of performance excellence. Champion makes the power that makes your life easier.

“I am proud to welcome Champion (Power Equipment) into the Venturini Motorsports family of partners,” said Venturini Motorsports team owner, Billy Venturini. “We look forward to Champion powering all of our teams, on and off the track during the 2020 ARCA season and forging a longstanding relationship together.”

Keeping with their slogan “Powering Champions” the Santa Fe Springs, California based Champion Power Equipment, will be kicking off the new partnership at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway for the ARCA season opener. Champion has outfitted the 2019 championship team with generators and inverters to keep the team powered on pit-road and in the garage area at racetracks across the country. While back at the shop, the team will utilize Champion’s extensive line of winches, water pumps, pressure washers and more as they work tirelessly to prepare for each week’s race.

From their original headquarters in California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Toronto, Canada and a research and development team in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Today’s product line has expanded to include portable generators and invertors, home standby generators, engines, winches, log splitters, pressure washers and more. With over 2.5-million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field.

Fans can tune into the ARCA season opener at Daytona International Speedway, live on FoxSports1 on Saturday, February 8that 4:45 PM ET.

VMS PR