Glen Ridge Motorsports Park Sanctions DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and Pro Stocks

The exciting quarter-mile Glen Ridge Motorsports Park, in Fultonville, NY, and DIRTcar Racing have reached an agreement to sanction both the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and DIRTcar Pro Stocks for the 2020 race season.

All DIRTcar Sportsman Modified and Pro Stock drivers’ top 16 finishes in Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship races and Series racing produce points for the year-long championship.

“I first have to thank Kim and Bill Shea for all their help. We run on the same nights and are fairly close to each other. But, we have talked quite a bit and their willingness to work together is just amazing. We will be doing special events and promotions with Utica-Rome,” said Glen Ridge Promoter Ray Sefrin, “I want to return that and more. Being DIRTcar will give us an extra boost to get Glen Ridge on the map even more. It has also helped in doing other special joint ventures with Lyle Devore which fans and competitors will like.”

One of the joint ventures with Utica-Rome will be a special six-race series for DIRTcar Pro Stocks with three events at each track that will pay a $1,500 point fund to the top five in points. When one track is hosting an event, the other will have the Pro Stocks off, enabling all competitors to attend.

Both divisions will benefit from upgraded support from Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, and an increased PR presence and social media interaction. Make sure to follow Glen Ridge Motorsports Park on Facebook and Twitter. Drivers, teams, and sponsors will enjoy increased exposure through DIRTcar’s social media channels and weekly newsletter, which reaches nearly forty-thousand people.

Luke Horning took the Track Championship in unsanctioned Pro Stock action last year. He’ll be looking to add another title to his resume.

With Rocky Warner moving up a division, Andrew Buff will be one of the favorites to take the Track Championship in DIRTcar Sportsman action in 2020.

On Sunday, July 26 the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series rumble into Glen Ridge for the first time ever. One previously scheduled race had been rained out so fans and drivers are eager to see a fantastic field of DIRTcar Pro Stocks take on the bullring.

The second DIRTcar Series race for Glen Ridge is on Sunday, Sep. 13 with the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series East Region points championship. The returning East Region is comprised of Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Utica-Rome Speedway, Bear Ridge Speedway, and Glen Ridge Motorsports Park.

Stay up to date with all things DIRTcar Racing by following us on Facebook and Twitter. All points standings for all four DIRTcar Northeast Series, as well as the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship, can be found on the DIRTcar website.

DIRTcar Series PR