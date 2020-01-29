Praytor(s) Ready for Daytona

Just a year ago, the collective Praytor Clan was waiting on the arrival of Hugh Thomas Praytor the Fifth (Five) and opted to miss the Daytona race in 2019. No waiting around in 2020, Five is here and ready to race in 2020!

Thomas "Moose" Praytor (Papa Moose) has become one of the ARCA Menards Series most prolific restrictor plate racers. Over the last decade, Praytor has logged over a 1,000 laps and 2,700 miles, more than any other active ARCA driver during the same period.

"It hurt just a little not to be in Daytona last year but I wasn't going to miss Hugh being born for anything. Hugh got here in time for us to go to Talladega and he made his first race at Talladega, I'm looking forward to him making his first trip to Daytona this year."

Praytor's Mobile, Alabama based team has been preparing his favorite Super Speedway chassis for the 2020 edition of the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.

"The guys have been working hard on getting us ready to go. We got sidetracked in December with my sister, Hayley, getting married and of course Christmas was big with the kids but I'm really happy with the car we're bringing to Daytona."

The green flag for the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire is slated for February 8th at 3:45 CST with live TV coverage on FS1.

Max Force Racing PR