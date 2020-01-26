IMSA Extends Partnership with U.S. Department of Energy For Its Green Racing Program

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) announced the addition of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as a partner in its IMSA Green Racing program. The DOE joins existing program partners – the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and SAE International.

This extension further helps IMSA pursue Green Racing protocols and its own IMSA Green program. These programs keep its racing relevant for manufacturers and marketing partners by using proactive environmental responsibility. The government partnerships allow IMSA to collaborate with official partners such as Michelin and VP Racing Fuels to advance these important initiatives.

“IMSA is thrilled to extend its partnership with the DOE as part of the IMSA Green program,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Their addition to our existing relationships with the EPA and SAE International show the commitment of these agencies in working with us in the consistently changing mobility landscape. These affiliations prove motorsports, and in particular IMSA, can be innovative in this space while remaining attractive to our stakeholders and fans.”

“Working with IMSA provides a great opportunity to showcase cutting-edge technologies for clean and efficient vehicles,” said Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Daniel R Simmons. “The past association between IMSA and DOE has been critical to the development and implementation of this program and we welcome the renewal of this relationship.”