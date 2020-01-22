ARCA Menards Series Announces Date Aadjustment for Races at Charlotte and WWT Raceway

The ARCA Menards Series has announced the dates for two events – races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway – have been moved back by one day.

The date at Charlotte will now be Friday, May 22, and the date at WWT Raceway will now be Sunday, August 2.

The Charlotte race will continue to be a part of qualifying day for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, which now moves to Friday night eliminating a day the track sat dark. The change in the date at WWT Raceway from Saturday night to Sunday will allow for the area’s many short track fans to attend without missing a night at their favorite area dirt track.

“We’re pleased to work with both Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway at Gateway on these minor adjustments to the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “Cooperation among our tracks, broadcast partners, teams, sponsors and fans is important and we will do all we can to work with our valued partners.”

The ARCA Menards Series season will get underway on Saturday, February 8 with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway. The race will be televised live on FS1 starting at 4:30 pm ET.

Updated 2020 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

DATE TRACK CITY

Saturday, Feb. 8 Daytona International Speedway Daytona, Fla.

Friday, March 6* ISM Raceway Avondale, Ariz.

Sunday, April 19* Salem Speedway Salem, Ind.

Friday, April 24 Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala.

Friday, May 22 Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C.

Friday, May 29* Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio

Friday, June 5 Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich.

Thursday, June 18 Chicagoland Speedway Joliet, Ill.

Thursday, June 25 Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa.

Friday, July 3* Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, Ind.

Saturday, July 11* Elko Speedway Elko, Minn.

Friday, July 17* Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 2* WWT Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill.

Friday, Aug. 7 Madison International Speedway Madison, Wisc.

Friday, Aug. 14* Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Sunday, Aug. 23 Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 5 Magic Mile at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin, Ill.

Thursday, Sept. 17* Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Sept. 26* Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tenn.

Friday, Oct. 16 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan.

*Denotes Sioux Chief Showdown event

ARCA PR