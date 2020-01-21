Sixth season of Hoosier Tire CA Speedweek is set for June 23 - 27

Micro Sprint teams from around the world will descend on California this June, when the sixth annual Hoosier Tire California Speedweek hits the dirt. Series officials have announced the 2020 slate, running from June 23-27 at the four weekly Micro Sprint tracks in the golden state. Lucrative prizes including the coveted carved wooden bear trophies will be on the line for 130 competitors.



The series begins on June 23rd at Dixon Speedway, 42 miles west of the state Capitol in Sacramento. On Wednesday June 24th, competitors will travel south to Delta Speedway in Stockton. A rest day on June 25th gives teams the opportunity to reload before Friday’s jaunt at Keller Auto Raceway Plaza Park in Visalia. The finale is Saturday June 27th, just 25 miles west of Visalia at Lemoore Raceway.



2019 champions Mitchel Moles in Super 600, Tristan Guardino in Non-Wing, and Gauge Garcia in Restricted will try to keep the championship titles within the California. Nearly two dozen states have sent their best to California over the years along with drivers from Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Only one championship has been claimed by an out of state contender, when Oklahoma’s Chris Andrews won the Non-Wing division in 2016.



Entry lists are capped to 50 Super 600s, 40 Non-Wing, and 40 Restricted competitors. Registration will open on the series website in April. Registration opens early for drivers who finished within the top-ten of the 2019 series before being available to all drivers the following week.



Hoosier Racing Tire returns as the primary sponsor for the globally recognized series, which attracted over 500,000 social media impressions and a 34% increase in pay per view sales in 2019.



The California Speedweek is available online at www.HoosierCASpeedweek.com or on Facebook and Twitter. For sponsorship information, contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854

California Speedweek PR