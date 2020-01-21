IMSA, Katherine Legge, Lamborghini and GEAR Racing Set To Tour New York City; Two-Day Tour Begins Monday and with Appearance on Floor of New York Stock Exchange

As the Rolex 24 At Daytona draws near to officially begin the 2020 International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) season, the sanctioning body and top driver Katherine Legge will be taking part in a two-day tour of New York City.

Legge, the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD runner-up, moves to the new GEAR Racing Lamborghini for the 2020 season alongside co-driver Christina Nielsen – a two-time WeatherTech Championship GTD champion – to form the series’ only all-female driver lineup. They will be joined by Chile’s Rahel Frey and Colombia’s Tatiana Calderon for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The twice-around-the-clock classic endurance race marks the start of the IMSA season and will be run on Jan. 25-26. The race starts on the NBC network on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. The network also will carry the dramatic final two hours of the race on Sunday.

GEAR stands for Girl Empowerment Around Racing, and it is the organization’s mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold in racing and in life. The team has joined forces with the Grasser Racing Team to field the No. 19 for the 2020 season. Grasser has won the Rolex 24 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class in each of the past two years, as well as last year’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

This team certainly brings a winning combination to the WeatherTech Championship. Legge was the 2018 GTD class runner-up and has four career IMSA victories. She also has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Formula E and IndyCar, including two Indianapolis 500s. Nielsen won the GTD Championship in 2016 and 2017, and is entering her second year co-driving with Legge.

"It was amazing to see how fast this program came together and will be great to drive with Christina again,” Legge said. “This is about more than just racing. This is about the next generation and making a difference. IMSA has been home to me for many years now and I cannot wait to get this season underway at the Rolex 24 At Daytona."

Legge and the Lamborghini Huracán will be part of special event at the Classic Car Club of Manhattan on Monday starting at 6 p.m. The event is open to the club’s members and media and will feature a program of Legge talking about her racing career and look ahead to this year’s Rolex 24.

The tour continues Tuesday with stops at “Good Day New York,” Road and Track, CNN, Forbes, the Wall Street Journal and a live appearance on Cheddar.com at 4:30 p.m. from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.