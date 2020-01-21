Indian Motorcycle Announces European Flat Track Series for 2020

Indian Motorcycle is reinforcing its investment in the growth of European motorcycle sport with the Dirt Track Riders Association (DTRA) and are pleased to announce the race schedule for the 2020 Indian Motorcycle European Flat Track Series.

Following a successful inaugural series in 2019, Indian Motorcycle has worked with the DTRA to select events that embrace the spirit of Flat Track racing’s growing scene across Europe, ensuring that the ‘Indian Motorcycle Flat Track Series’ championship is accessible and exciting for a wide range of rider abilities.

In last year’s action-packed Championship, Indian Motorcycle rider Leah Tokelove’s consistent riding throughout the year secured second in the overall standings with Krazy Horse teammate Lee Kirkpatrick rounding out the European Hooligan Podium in third overall.

Three hugely popular classes will allow entries ranging from the thundering 750cc+ multi-cylinder ‘Hooligan’ road-based machines, such as Indian FTR 1200 and Scout, to the Open-entry ‘Pro Class’ dominated by lightweight DTX based machines and a growing Pre-1975 ‘Vintage Class’.

All classes cater for first-time amateur and Pro riders alike, with circuits catering for mixed ability, including fast ½-miles, tight short tracks and a TT, the championship series will showcase some of the best races in Europe, to promote the European Flat Track scene and its riders on a global scale.

Indian Motorcycle European Flat Track Series:

Classes: Hooligan, Vintage & Pro (Open class)

Series Events: (Four Rounds with the three best results to count)

Round 1: 2nd-3rd May Hells Race, Holland – Light Shale Short-Track - Open to all Classes. Held at this well-established event at the Dirttrack Lelystad Stadium, this is a fantastic event to open the series.

Round 2: 6th-7th June Greenfield TT, United Kingdom – Dirt-Track TT Course - Open to Pro and Vintage classes only. Greenfield TT incorporates a spectacular jump section which is unsuitable for the Hooligan road-based machines, it also makes-up a round of the UK DTRA Indian Motorcycle Flat Track Nationals Series.

Round 3: 13th June - El Rollo at Wheels and Waves, San Sebastian, Spain - Dirt Short-Track - Open to all Classes. The El Rollo dirt-track race at Wheels and Waves is a massive event in the European motorcycle calendar.

Round 4: 18th-20th September Krowdrace, Parchim Germany - Shale 1/2 Mile - Open to all Classes. Run for the first time in 2019, Krowdrace is expanding in its second year and will be running at this excellent ½-mile venue.

Individual Event Prizes: (On top of local event prizes) Winner Pro - 200 Euros / Winner Hooligan - 150 Euros / Winner Vintage - 150 Euros

Rider Registration: The series is free to enter so even if you won’t make all the rounds it still worth getting your registration in; you never know you, may end up doing better than you think!

Prizes and benefits will be available only to registered riders. Registered riders will agree to abide by the rules of the series and the local rules and licence arrangements of each local race organisers. Registrations will open during January and close just before the first meeting. Full rules for the 2020 series will be found on the DTRA website and, of course, locally at each event. (Link to registration via DTRA: www.dirttrackriders.co.uk)

Indian Motorcycle will announce its 2020 team and rider lineup in a future release.