American Flat Track Announces Roster for 2020 AFT SuperTwins Competition

American Flat Track is pleased to announce its list of teams and riders for the inaugural year of AFT SuperTwins competition.

The most recent evolution in its revitalization of the sport of professional flat track, the AFT SuperTwins class represents a unity of the elite teams and most-skilled athletes who compete at every round of AFT competition.

At every event eighteen of the top riders in the sport will grid up for the AFT SuperTwins Main Event, allowing fans to closely follow their favorite athletes week after week.

The list of teams selected for competition in the 2020 AFT SuperTwins class is as follows:



BriggsAuto.com Racing - Davis Fisher - #67 Indian FTR750 Coolbeth-Nila Racing - Sammy Halbert - #69 Indian FTR750 Estenson Racing - JD Beach - #95 Yamaha MT-07 DT Estenson Racing - Kolby Carlile - #36 Yamaha MT-07 DT Harley-Davidson / Vance & Hines - Dalton Gauthier - #79 Harley-Davidson XG750R Harley-Davidson / Vance & Hines - Jarod Vanderkooi - #20 Harley-Davidson XG750R HCRR Racing / Ben Evans Racing - Jay Maloney - #12 Indian FTR750 HCRR Racing / Ben Evans Racing - Brandon Robinson - #44 Indian FTR750 Indian Motorcycle - Briar Bauman - #1 Indian FTR750 Indian Motorcycle - Bronson Bauman - #37 Indian FTR750 Indian Motorcycle / Rogers Racing - Jared Mees - #9 Indian FTR750 RJ Performance Racing - Robert Pearson - #27 Indian FTR750 Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas - Dan Bromley - #62 Indian FTR750 Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas - Brandon Price - #92 Indian FTR750 Vance & Hines / Howerton Motorsports - Bryan Smith - #4 Harley-Davidson XG750R

The following teams have been approved as Wildcard Teams for 2020 competition. A limited number of entries remain. For more information on entering as a Wildcard Team, visit www.amaproracing.com.

16. Happy Trail Racing - Jeffrey Carver, Jr. - #23 Indian FTR750

17. Larry Pegram Racing - Larry Pegram - #72 Indian FTR750

18. Rackley Keeran Racing - Andrew Luker - #11 Indian FTR750

