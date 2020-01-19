Cleveland Kidnapping Survivor Amanda Berry's Restored Monte Carlo SS to Debut at the Piston Powered Auto-Rama.

The Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama, March 13-15, 2020 at the I-X Center, will debut Amanda Berry’s restored 1986 Monte Carlo SS at this year’s show. This feature car, restored by the students at Max S. Hayes High School under the direction of Greg Boykin, will proudly be displayed on John Shapiro Cruisin’ Time All-Stars on Thunder Row all weekend for an estimated 55,000 attendees to see.
It may just be an ‘86 Monte Carlo SS to most, but this car is more than that to Berry, kidnapping survivor, activist and best-selling author. Berry’s love for cars started as a young girl through a bond she shared with her grandfather and when she was to turn 16, the car would be hers. Unfortunately, this gift sat idle because Berry was kidnapped on April 21, 2003, one day before her birthday.
Seventeen year’s later, Berry no longer has to wait for her dream car because of the dedication and generosity Boykin and his team at Max S. Hayes High School have shown. From the floorboards to the exterior, the students will have spent more than 500 hours refurbishing the ’86 Monte Carlo SS.
“The show has a deep commitment to working with local schools through our Career Day and Hotrodders of Tomorrow programs,” said Steve Legerski, Show Manager. “When Greg from Max S. Hayes brought this project to us, we knew debuting a car like this at the Piston Powered Auto-Rama would be the perfect platform.”
This project goes beyond restoring a classic car. By reviving the life of the Monte Carlo SS, it highlights the goodness of humanity and the memories Berry shared with her late grandfather. The restoration was made possible by Amanda Berry, Axelrod Collision Center, Dollar Bank, Evercoat, Greg Boykin (Auto Repair Collision Instructor), Max S. Hayes High School, Meguiar's, Safelite AutoGlass, Sherwin-Williams and Summit Racing Equipment.
For more information about Amanda Berry's Monte Carlo SS restoration, please visit pistonpowershow.com/amanda-berry. Tune into Fox 8 Cleveland as Berry makes it her own mission to help find those missing in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland Kidnapping Survivor Amanda Berry's Restored Monte Carlo SS to Debut at the Piston Powered Auto-Rama.
The Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama, March 13-15, 2020 at the I-X Center, will debut Amanda Berry’s restored 1986 Monte Carlo SS at this year’s show. This feature car, restored by the students at Max S. Hayes High School under the direction of Greg Boykin, will proudly be displayed on John Shapiro Cruisin’ Time All-Stars on Thunder Row all weekend for an estimated 55,000 attendees to see.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- 58th Rolex 24 At Daytona – DPi Team-By-Team
- Shayna Texter Signs a Two-Year Contract Extension with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team
- American Flat Track Announces Roster for 2020 AFT SuperTwins Competition
- Latus Motors Racing Recruits Rispoli for AFT Production Twins
- Jordan Taylor Leaves the Wayne Taylor Racing Nest for Familiar Territory at Corvette Racing