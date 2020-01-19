HCRR Racing / Ben Evans Racing to Debut Two-Rider AFT SuperTwins Team

HCRR Racing / Ben Evans Racing, backed by Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas, announced today its premiere in the AFT SuperTwins class with seasoned riders Brandon Robinson and Jay Maloney piloting its FTR750 machinery.

"I could not be more excited to join AFT as a team owner in 2020," said Jim Hudson, Team Owner of HCRR Racing. "We've joined forces with Ben Evans Racing and Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas and between all of the talent we've got, we are confident we can win at every event. I've been a fan of flat track racing my entire life, so this is a dream come true for me."

Known as one of the most consistent riders on the circuit, Robinson started 2019 - his inaugural year on the championship-winning FTR750 - with three wins at the Atlanta Short Track, Texas Half-Mile and So-Cal Half-Mile.

"I am pumped about the 2020 season," said Robinson. "I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity. Riding for HCRR Racing and Ben Evans Racing with help from Roof Systems gives me the resources to be a real challenger for the SuperTwins championship."

Earning his national number in 2014, Maloney has been competing in AFT's premier class as both a rider and team owner for five years. His addition to the HCRR roster for 2020 will enable him to focus on his performance on the racetrack.

"I am extremely excited to be involved with HCRR Racing and Ben Evans Racing in 2020," said Maloney. "The past few years I have been putting in a lot of work running my own program. I was driving, working on bikes and worrying about setting up programs for the following season. Being a part of a team like HCRR backed by Roof Systems means I can focus on the task-at-hand: strong Main finishes. It is going to be a great year for us in the SuperTwins class."

"We are very excited about all of the SuperTwins riders we are supporting," said Jerry Stinchfield, CEO and Team Owner of Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas. "Brandon is one of the strongest riders out there - he got three wins last season, and Jay is a seasoned vet. These two, plus Price and Bromley on the Roof Systems team will really give those other guys a run for their money at every track."

Tickets for the first-ever Bike Week Saturday of Speed doubleheader - DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT - at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online. Get yours at www.americanflattrack.com.

For more information on American Flat Track visit www.americanflattrack.com.

To get the latest American Flat Track clothing and merchandise visit www.americanflattracker.com.