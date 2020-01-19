Jim Beaver Opens 2020 Season With Solid Finish in Hometown Parker 250

Professional off-road racer and radio host Jim Beaver started his 2020 race campaign on a high note on Saturday, finishing the Parker 250 presented by Polaris RZR as the Best in the Desert season kicked off in his hometown of Parker, Arizona. Beaver fought his way to a 21st place finish in UTV Turbo when all was said and done, passing a number of other cars after an early mechanical issue forced him to run most of the event from back in the pack.

“I’m happy to put up a decent result in our hometown race and season opener in Parker,” said Beaver. “We had a couple of little things happen along the way that forced us to play some catch-up, but the car ran well, we got into a rhythm, and made up positions throughout the day as we clicked off miles. I’m happy to get a good finish to start the year, and ready to head on to King of the Hammers!”