34th Chili Bowl Daily Schedule Of Events, Format, And Prices

The 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is next at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. The annual gathering of the world's best racing talent currently sits at 359 entries from 40 States and six Countries (USA, AUST, CAN, MEX, NZ, UK).

With representation from the highest levels of Motorsports such as NASCAR, Indy, Formula 1, and the weekly action at Creek County Speedway, the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire has drivers from nearly every level of competition.

Racing gets underway on Monday, January 13, 2020 and runs through Saturday, January 18, 2020. Monday will begin with Practice for all teams starting at 9A.M. The annual Press Conference will be at 11A.M. in the Media Office with Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Tony Stewart, Karsyn Elledge, and Emmett Hahn taking questions from the Media, as well as several local dignitaries. Cars will be on track at 5P.M. for the first round of Heat Races.

Monday and Tuesday Reserved Seats are available the day of the race or by calling (918) 838-3777. Reserved Seats are $54 per night, plus tax.

Don't have Reserved Seats for the week? You can still go to the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance. These passes never sell out.

All cars competing in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire must run a Muffler. Inserts will not be allowed. All wheel covers must be bolted. All car numbers and letter combinations must be legible from the scorer's stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.



For the upcoming event, here is a breakdown of need to know times, dates, and format for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com

Who: 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Where: River Spirit Expo Center - 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Monday, January 13 - Cummins, Inc. Qualifying Night

Tuesday, January 14 - Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 11th annual VIROC

Wednesday, January 15 - Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 16 - John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 17 - Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 18 - Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Times:

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Move-In.................12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 12, 2020

FREE Fan Fest.....1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

FREE Concert......5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Monday, January 13, 2020

7:30 a.m.............Building opens (Open grandstands and pits for entry with ticket or pit pass)

9 a.m..................Open Practice (All cars)

10 a.m.-7 p.m....Trade Show

2 p.m. .................Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3 p.m. .................Driver's Meeting

4 p.m. .................Hot laps (by heat race group)

5 p.m. .................Heat races (est. 7-9 races-8 laps each)

6:45 p.m. ............C Main Races (2 races, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

7:30 p.m. ............A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

8:30 p.m. ............Track Maintenance

9:15 p.m. ............B Features (Top 4 to A-15 laps each)

10 p.m. . .............A Feature Start (24 cars-25 laps)

10:30 p.m. ..........Curfew

Midnight. .........Building Closes

Schedule is tentative and subject to change

Multi day Pit Pass $285.00 ~ Single Day $45

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

9 a.m. ................Building opens

10 a.m.-7 p.m...Trade Show

1 p.m. . ............Clear Building

1:30 p.m. . ...... Open grandstands and pits for entry with ticket or pit pass

2 p.m. . ............Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3 p.m. . ............Driver's Meeting

4 p.m. . ............Hot laps (by heat race group)

5 p.m. . ............Heat races (est. 7-9 races-8 laps each)

6:45 p.m. . .......Vacuworx Race of Champions Hot Laps & Qualifying

7:45 p.m. . .......C Main Races (2 races, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

8:15 p.m. . .......A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

9 p.m. . .............Track Maintenance

9:20 p.m. . .......Vacuworx Race of Champions (25 laps)

9:55 p.m. . .........B Features (Top 4 to A-15 laps each)

10:20 p.m. .........A Feature Start (24 cars-30 laps)

10:30 p.m. .........Curfew

Midnight. .........Building Closes

Schedule is tentative and subject to change

Multi day Pit Pass $240.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

9 a.m. ..................Building opens

10 a.m.-7 p.m......Trade Show

1 p.m. . ................Clear Building

1:30 p.m. .............Open grandstands and pits for entry with ticket or pit pass

2 p.m. ..................Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3 p.m. ..................Driver's Meeting

4 p.m. ..................Hot laps (by heat race group)

5 p.m. ..................Heat races (est. 7-9 races-8 laps each)

6:45 p.m. .............C Main Races (2 races, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

7:45 p.m. .............A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

8:30 p.m. .............Track Maintenance

9:15 p.m. .............B Features (Top 4 to A-15 laps each)

10 p.m. .................A Feature Start (24 cars-30 laps)

10:30 p.m ............Curfew

Midnight ...............Building Closes

Schedule is tentative and subject to change

Multi day Pit Pass $195.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Thursday January 16, 2020

9 a.m. ..................Building opens

10 a.m.-7 p.m......Trade Show

1 p.m. . ................Clear Building

1:30 p.m. .............Open grandstands and pits for entry with ticket or pit pass

2 p.m. ..................Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3 p.m. ..................Driver's Meeting

4 p.m. ..................Hot laps (by heat race group)

5 p.m. ..................Heat races (est. 7-9 races-8 laps each)

6:45 p.m. .............C Main Races (2 races, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

7:45 p.m. .............A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

8:30 p.m. .............Track Maintenance

9:15 p.m. .............B Features (Top 4 to A-15 laps each)

10 p.m. .................A Feature Start (24 cars-30 laps)

10:30 p.m ............Curfew

Midnight ...............Building Closes

Schedule is tentative and subject to change

Multi day Pit Pass $150.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Friday January 17, 2020

9 a.m. ..................Building opens

10 a.m.-7 p.m......Trade Show

1 p.m. . ................Clear Building

1:30 p.m. .............Open grandstands and pits for entry with ticket or pit pass

2 p.m. ..................Drivers draw for heat starting positions at chalkboard

3 p.m. ..................Driver's Meeting

4 p.m. ..................Hot laps (by heat race group)

5 p.m. ..................Heat races (est. 7-9 races-8 laps each)

6:45 p.m. .............C Main Races (2 races, Top 4 to back of corresponding B Main)

7:45 p.m. .............A Qualifier Races (4 races, top 16 in combined passing points to A, balance to Twin Bs)

8:30 p.m. .............Track Maintenance

9:15 p.m. .............B Features (Top 4 to A-15 laps each)

10 p.m. .................A Feature Start (24 cars-30 laps)

10:30 p.m ............Curfew

Midnight ...............Building Closes

Schedule is tentative and subject to change

Multi days Pit Pass $105.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Saturday January 18, 2020

8 a.m ...................Building Opens (Must have ticket or pit pass to enter grandstands or pits)

8 a.m.-7 p.m.......Trade Show

8 a.m. .................Pit Passes on Sale

9:30 a.m .............O & N Main Hot Laps (3 or 4 races)

10:15 a.m ...........O Mains (1 or 2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

10:45 a.m ...........N Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

11:15 a.m...........M Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

11:45 a.m...........L Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

12:15 p.m...........K Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

12:45 p.m...........J Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

1:15 p.m. ...........I Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

2 p.m. ................Track Maintenance

2:30 p.m. ...........H Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

3 p.m. ................G Mains (2 races, 10 laps or 10 min. time limit)

3:30 p.m. ...........F Mains (2 races, 15 laps or 20 min. time limit)

4:15 p.m. ...........E Mains (2 races, 15 laps or 20 min. time limit)

5 p.m. ................D Mains (2 races, 15 laps-20 cars each)

5:45 p.m. ...........Track Maintenance

6:30 p.m. ...........Opening Ceremonies Grand Marshall/Parade of States

7:15 p.m. ..........#DoItforGrady Pole Dash

8:15 p.m. ...........C Mains (2 races - 15 laps each - 20 cars each)

9 p.m. ................B Mains (2 races - 20 laps each - 20 cars each)

10:30 p.m...........A Main (55 laps - 24 cars)

11 p.m. .............Curfew

Schedule is tentative and subject to change

Single Day Pass - $60

Event Format

Qualifying Nights (Mon, Tues, Wed, Thur, Fri)

Heat Races

* Drivers draw for heat racing starting position at 2 p.m. at chalkboard each day

* The driver who draws lowest number will start on the pole of Heat 1, second lowest number on the pole of Heat 2, etc.

* Number of heats decided by number of cars - 7-10 cars per heat race (8 Laps)

* Advancement from heat race to features is based upon passing points earned in heat race and qualifying races. Passing points are based upon car starting position when the yellow light goes out prior to the initial start of the heat or qualifying race.

C Mains/Qualifying Races/B Mains/A Main

The 40 drivers earning the most passing points advance to Four "A" Qualifying Races; drivers in passing points positions 41-68 will go to two C Main races. The two C Main races will have 16 cars 12 laps in length.

The top four cars in each C Main race will advance to the back of the B Main races, going 15 laps. (Top four from first C Main to back of first B Main, top four from second C Main to back of second B main)

The lineup of each "A" Qualifying race will include an inversion of six cars. The top 24 cars in passing points will make the inversion. (The top point driver will start on row 3 of the first qualifying race, the No. 2 driver on row 3 of the second qualifying race, etc.)

The four qualifying races will have 10 cars each with the top 16 in combined passing points from the heats and Qualifying races advancing to the A Main.

The balance of the cars (24) from the "A" qualifying races will advance to two 16 car B Mains. The top four in each B Main will advance to the A Main, going 30 laps.

There will be 24 drivers in each Preliminary Night A Feature

The top two drivers in the Preliminary A qualify for Saturday's A Main.

Saturday Night Features

A Feature

The lineup for the top 10 cars in the A feature will be determined through the Pizza Express Chili Bowl Pole Dash.

The five A feature winners will draw 1-5, followed by the five drivers who finished second drawing 6-10 to seed the Pole Dash.

POLE DASH PROCEDURE

Each of the races will have four cars and be four laps.

Preliminary Night Winners will draw for positions 1st - 5th, Runner up will draw 6th - 10th

First Race will be drivers who draw 7th - 10th, lined up in that order. Top 2 will advance.

*Second Race, front row will be drivers who draw 5th & 6th, with the two drivers moving on from the first race in Row 2 (Winner inside, 2nd outside).

*Third Race front row will be drivers who draw 3rd & 4th, with the two drivers moving on from the second race in Row 2 (Winner inside, 2nd outside).

*Fourth Race front row will be drivers who draw 1st & 2nd, with the two drivers moving on from the third race in Row 2 (Winner inside, 2nd outside).

*Winner of the fourth race will earn the pole in Saturday's A-Feature.

NOTE-ALL POSITIONS IN RACES OTHER THAN SATURDAY'S A MAIN WILL LINE UP UPON THE ORIGINAL DRAW OF THE WINNERS

PRIOR TO THE POLE DASH. Example-If the Friday winner draws number 1, the Wednesday winner draws number 2, Tuesday winner draws number 3, Thursday winner draws number 4,, and the Monday winner draws number 5, all positions in all races will be based on Friday first, Wednesday second, Tuesday third, Thursday fourth, and Monday fifth.

Seven drivers will advance from each B main to the A for a total of 24 cars with Provisionals set aside for the defending Chili Bowl Champion and VIROC Winner should they not transfer.

B Mains (20 Laps)

* There will be two B mains, with 20 drivers in each B main.

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary A feature in position 3-8 will qualify for the B mains

* Five drivers will advance from each C main to the B mains (1st C to 1st B, 2nd C to 2nd B)

C Mains (15 Laps)

* There will be two C Mains, with 20 drivers in each C

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary A feature positions 9-14 will qualify for the C mains

* Five drivers will advance from each D main to the C Mains

D Mains (15 Laps)

* There will be two D mains, with 20 drivers in each D

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary A feature positions 15-20 will qualify for the D mains

* Five drivers will advance from each E main to the D mains

E Mains (15 Laps)

* There will be two E mains, with 20 drivers in each E

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night A features 21-24 and B features 5th will qualify for the E mains

* Five drivers will advance from each F main to the E mains

F Mains (15 Laps)

* There will be two F mains, with 20 drivers in each F

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 6-8 will qualify for the F mains

* Five drivers will advance from each G main to the F mains

G Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two G mains, with 16 drivers in each G

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 9-10 will qualify for the G mains

* Five drivers will advance from each H main to the G mains

H Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two H mains, with 16 drivers in each H

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 11-12 will qualify for the H mains

* Six drivers will advance from each I main to the H mains

I Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two I mains, with 16 drivers in each I

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 13-14 will qualify for the I mains

* Six drivers will advance from each J main to the I mains

J Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two J mains, with 16 drivers in each J

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 15-16 will qualify for the I mains

* Six drivers will advance from each K main to the I mains

K Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two K mains, with 16 drivers in each K

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night C features in positions 5-6 will qualify for the K mains

* Six drivers will advance from each L main to the L mains

L Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two L Mains, with 16 drivers in each L

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night C feature in position 7-8 will qualify for the L Mains

* Six drivers will advance from each M main to the L mains

M Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two M Mains, with 16 drivers in each M

* Drivers finishing in C feature positions 9-10 will qualify for the M Mains

* Six drivers will advance from each N main to the M mains

N Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two N Mains, with 16 drivers in each N

* Drivers finishing in C feature positions 11-12 will qualify for the N Mains

* Six drivers will advance from each O main to the N mains

O Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two O Mains, with number of cars TBA

* Drivers finishing in C feature positions 13 on back will qualify for the O Main.

* Note that cars that started will be given priority over cars that did not take the green flag in a C feature.

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

All official news regarding the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl National presented by General Tire can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com . Updates throughout the Chili Bowl can be found via Facebook and Twitter at http://www.facebook.com/ chilibowlnationals and http:// www.twitter.com/cbnationals

For the seventh year, the Chili Bowl will be shown online on http://www.racinboys.com . The online PPV experience will run from Tuesday through Saturday's qualifiers. At the time of opening ceremonies on Saturday, Racinboys PPV coverage will cease as final features will be shown live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. For a complete listing of channels, and to request MAVTV, log onto http://www.mavtv.com

