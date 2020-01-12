Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire 200 at Daytona

DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.

Moffitt joins the David Gilliland-led Ford Development team after a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2019, where he racked-up four top-10 finishes in seven starts. The 19-year-old Trinity, N.C.,-native looks to carry on his family's legacy when he takes to the historic two-and-a-half-mile superspeedway for the second time in his career.

"Daytona is a very special place for my family,” Moffitt said. “I had the opportunity to race there last year in the ARCA Menards Series, and can’t wait to go back. Between the experience I've gained throughout the course of the season, and the talent within the DGR-Crosley organization, I feel confident that we will have a strong showing.”

Performance Plus, a high-quality lubricant that is used by race teams across the country, will continue their support of Moffitt as he takes the next step in his racing career.

“Performance Plus Richard Petty Motor Oil was developed to continue the winning heritage of the Petty family, and I’m proud to be a part of it. The relationship that we are building is really special, and I’m looking forward to continuing that into 2020,” said Moffitt.