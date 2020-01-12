2019 Champions Crowned in Springfield!

The 2019 DIRTcar Racing season officially came to a close on Saturday night with an evening of reflection, good food and great times at the Springfield Crowne Plaza. The big checks, tall trophies and engraved plaques handed out shone bright on the big stage, as did the drivers, crews, families and friends that come together at the track each and every year to take part in the sport they all love.

The festivities began with the honoring of the youngest drivers under the DIRTcar Racing banner and their national champion, Jerremy Sebens of the Kidz Modz division. After a delightful dinner, emcee Rick Eshelman began the awards presentations to the attending drivers in each participating division, up to second place in final points.

Leading off in the special award presentations, DIRTcar Racing COO Tom Deery took the stage to present the 15th annual Bob Memmer Award to a well-known veteran of the Midwestern Dirt Late Model ranks, Kevin Weaver. Weaver now joins the likes of C.J. Rayburn, Terry Young, William Scogin, Roger Friedman, Randy Mooneyham, Bob Pierce, Tom Helfrich, Morey Denney, Jimmy Dearing, Todd Turner, Bob Sargeant and Jeff Leka as award winners.

The 2019 DIRTcar Promoter of the Year Award was given to Matt Curl of Fairbury Speedway, which was accepted by track announcer Mike Norris. Former Bob Memmer Award winner Morey Denney also took the stage to accept the 2019 DIRTcar Track of the Year Award, given to Spoon River Speedway.

The Engine Builder of the Year Awards were given to Mullins Race Engines in the Modified division and to Durham Racing Engines for Late Models. Rocket Chassis was awarded with the Chassis of the Year Award with 110 total victories across the 2019 season.

Randall Gregory was then honored as the 2019 Late Model Mechanic of the Year; Darrell Hoffman received the 2019 Modified Mechanic of the Year.

Regional champions of each division were also honored according to the list below.

Sport Compact

East - Kevin Ashby

North - Matt Mackey

South - Brady Reed

West - Eldon Hemken

Stock Car

South - Terry Reed Jr.

North - Jason Maier

Modified

Northern Indiana - Derek Losh

Southern Indiana/Kentucky - Jordan Wever

Northern Illinois - Allen Weisser

Deep South - Christian Thomas

Michigan - David Vanquilder

South - Ty Shearon

Ohio - Jess Hartman

East - Coleman Evans

Illinois - Tommy Sheppard Jr.

Missouri/Illinois - Mike Harrison

Sportsman

East - Josh Boller

West - Tommy Duncan

Pro Late Model

West - Dakota Ewing

East - Logan Moody

Late Model

South - David Seibers

Southwest - Jim Moon

East - Rusty Schlenk

West - Daryn Klein

Rookie - David Mielke

To conclude the evening, the national champions were called to the stage to accept their awards and make their speeches.

Pro Late Model - Aaron Heck

Pro Modified - Tim Hancock

UMP Modified - Nick Hoffman

Sportsman - Josh Boller

Stock Car - Jason Maier

Factory Stock - Preston Oberle

Sports Compact - Matt Mackey

After another incredible season behind the wheel of the Bob Cullen Racing #3s Rocket Chassis XR1 that saw an impressive 13 wins on the national scale and seven on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour, Brian Shirley collected the 2019 DIRTcar Late Model National Championship, and the Summer Nationals crown for the second year in-a-row.

The Chatham, IL-driver was unable to attend the ceremony on Saturday night due to his other commitments, but left a video message for all of those in the banquet hall.

"I'd like to thank Tom Deery, Brian Carter, Sam Driggers and everybody at DIRTcar for what they do. Also a huge thank-you to Bob and Lisa Cullen, Thomas Express, Kids Castle, J&J Adventures, Rocket Chassis, Andy Durham and everybody that helps me on this car," Shirley said.

Mooresville, NC-native Nick Hoffman also took to the stage to accept both of his championship awards, worth $25,000 total for his efforts in the DIRTcar UMP Modified national ranks and on the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals tour. In his speech, Hoffman rattled-off a few stats he compiled that best defined his success over the season - 24 wins in eight different states at 20 different racetracks for a total of 50 races. In sum, a year's worth of domination.

"I've been fortunate enough to win quite a few races in the Modified deal, and this was one of the last straws i feel like i needed to go get to really put my name on the map of what I've done in a Modified," Hoffman said.

As for 2020, Hoffman will be stepping his game up just a bit, looking for more time in the big DIRTcar Late Model ride he's occasionally spotted in.

"I still feel like I'm young enough to do a full-time deal in the coming years," Hoffman said. "The Modified is obviously running running really well and making money, so I want to keep racing it on the nights I'm not in a Late Model. I'll run a part-time schedule in both."

DIRTcar Racing would like to thank all of its partners that made the 2019 racing season a huge success!

Summit Racing Equipment, Bassett Racing Wheel, Bell Helmets, Beyea Custom Headers, Billstein Shocks, Chevy Performance, Comp Cams, Dart Heads, Drydene Performance Products, Fast Shafts, FireAde, FK Rod Ends, FOX Racing SHOX, Hoosier Racing Tire, Impact Race Products, Intercomp, Indiana Decal Company, JE Pistons, KSE Racing Products, MSD Ignition, NGK Spark Plugs, PAC Racing Springs, Quarter Master, Racing Electronics, Arizona Sport Shirts, Sports Insurance Specialists (SIS), Schoenfeld Headers, TNT Rescue, Wrisco Aluminum and VP Racing Fuels.

DIRTcar Racing PR