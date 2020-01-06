NBC Sports presents 2020 Dakar Rally beginning today on NBCSN

NBC Sports presents coverage of the 2020 Dakar Rally – the world’s most challenging off-road endurance race – beginning today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, delivering daily coverage of the 12-stage race in Saudi Arabia.

More than 550 competitors will race across more than 6,000 miles of varying terrain, including desert, canyons, dunes and mountains, throughout Saudi Arabia in the 42nd installment of the Dakar Rally. This will mark the first time that the country has hosted the Dakar.

NBC Sports will present daily coverage of all 12 stages of the race on NBCSN beginning today at 5 p.m. ET. NASCAR on NBC analyst and reporter Parker Kligerman will provide commentary throughout NBCSN’s Dakar Rally coverage, which concludes on Jan. 17. A preview of the Dakar can be watched here.

This year’s field is headlined by two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso, whose global motorsports journey saw both highs and lows this past year – a World Endurance Championship title, victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona, and failing to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. Now, the 38-year-old Spaniard makes his Dakar debut for Toyota, where he’ll be teammates with Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, the 2019 Dakar Car class champion and a past Olympic bronze medalist in shooting (men’s skeet, London 2012).

Among the Americans, Honda rider Ricky Brabec and Husqvarna rider Andrew Short look to contend for victory in the Bike class. Last year saw mixed fortunes for both – Brabec was leading the rally when an engine failure knocked him out in Stage 8, while Short completed the rally in 6th place. Another top U.S. competitor is Casey Currie, who hopes to hit the Side by Side class podium after finishing 4th in his rookie Dakar last year.

Following is NBCSN’s complete same-day coverage of the 2020 Dakar Rally:

Date Coverage Time (ET) Mon., January 6 Stage 1 – Jeddah to Al Wajh* 5 p.m. Mon., January 6 Stage 2 – Al Wajh to Neom 5:30 p.m. Tues., January 7 Stage 3 – Neom to Neom 6 p.m. Wed., January 8 Stage 4 – Neom to Al- ‘Ula 6 p.m. Thurs., January 9 Stage 5 – Al- ‘Ula to Ha’il 6 p.m. Fri., January 10 Stage 6 – Ha’il to Riyadh 9:30 p.m. Sat., January 11 Rest Day 11 p.m. Sun., January 12 Stage 7 – Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir 6:30 p.m. Mon., January 13 Stage 8 – Wadi Al Dawasir to Wadi Al Dawasir 6:30 p.m. Tues., January 14 Stage 9 – Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh 5:30 p.m. Wed., January 15 Stage 10 – Haradh to Shubaytah 6:30 p.m. Thurs., January 16 Stage 11 – Shubaytah to Haradh 6:30 p.m. Fri., January 17 Stage 12 – Haradh to Qiddiya 6 p.m.

*Next-day delay



NBC Sports PR