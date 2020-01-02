Allentown PPL Center transformed into indoor speedway for Friday and Saturday racing

The PPL Center Arena in downtown Allentown, PA, is most often groomed with a Zamboni, smoothing the ice for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms home games.

This past Thursday afternoon, a small army of skilled race track preparers descended on the concrete arena floor erecting portable ‘jersey barriers’ to form a race track, attaching a ‘catch fence’ around the speedway and applying soda syrup to the floor, which acts as a traction compound.

Within just a few hours, the venue for the first Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled by VP Race Fuels was created, awaiting over 100 TQ Midget, Slingshot and Champ Kart race teams.

The Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels opens its 2020 season this weekend, Friday and Saturday, January 3-4, 2020 inside the PPL Center in downtown Allentown, PA.

Tickets for the fifth annual Ironton Telephone sponsored two day event are on sale at the PPL Center box office. Tickets are also available at www.pplcenter.com or by calling 610-347-TIXX.

The Allentown Indoor schedule calls for doors opening at 6:00PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM on Friday. On Saturday, doors open at 5:00PM with racing beginning at 7:00PM sharp. An on-track Fan Fest is available at no extra charge to ticket holders who chose the option when making their purchase.

Matt Janisch of Nazareth, PA and Ryan Flores of Mooresville, NC, won the Friday and Saturday PPL Center TQ Midget features in 2019.

As a Saturday bonus. Marco Andretti will make an appearance to shake down a TQ Midget, then sign autographs in the arenas Fan Fest Zone.

Those with free Fan Fest tickets will allowed on to the racing floor of the center to get a close up look at all the race cars competing that night as well as collect autographs. These free Fan Fest tickets are available by clicking the “Fan Fest Option” when ordering tickets on-line or when purchasing them at the box office.

The Allentown race is the first of four events that comprise the Indoor Auto Racing Series.

After the two race event opener in Allentown, the “Concrete Series” presented by BELFOR Property Restoration, the series moves to Atlantic City, N.J.’s Boardwalk Hall on Friday and Saturday, January 31st and February 1st for the 18th annual NAPA Auto Parts Classic.

The “Concrete Series” season finale us on Friday and Saturday March 13th and 14th in a second year return to the brand new Exposition Center located on the grounds of the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. N.Y.

A special non-point event will be held on a banked clay oval. The third annual East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals will return to CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J. with a new date. This race meet, held the last two years in December, has been moved to Friday and Saturday, February 21st and 22nd featuring nearly 100 Wingless 600cc Sprints kicking up the clay.

The event in Allentown is supported by great sponsors Ironton Telephone, BELFOR Property Restoration, Future Homes, Ironton Auto Body and E. Schneider & Sons Inc. Additional support is provided by Action Track USA, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Pocono Raceway, Aqua Duck Water Transport, Miller Motorsports, Doggy Style Hot Dogs & More, Pioneer Pole Buildings, All American Property Maintenance and Area Auto Racing News.

Indoor Auto Racing PR