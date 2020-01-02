Sunoco and Insinger Performance display an attention grabber at PPB Motorsports 2020 Show

Again this year Sunoco Race Fuels and Insinger Performance will be attracting a huge amount of attention with their eye popping display located at the main entrances of the 36th Annual Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2020 Racecar and Trade Show. The three day show, January 17th through January 19th, is set for the huge Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. For the eighth year in a row Sunoco Race Fuels and Insinger Performance is a major sponsor of the of the show that fills more than 200,000 square feet of the Expo Center with just about everything imaginable in motorsports.

Insinger Performance is a master distributor of Sunoco Race Fuels. They offer all products from Sunoco found at www.racegas.com. They also are the number 1 supplier of 99.9% Methanol in the northeast US. They service the Racing Industries as well as the Oil & Gas Industry with the purest methanol available.

Insinger Performance was started in 1987 by Bruce Insinger as the Owner and CEO of the company. Bruce has grown the business by creating a network of dealers that extend from Maryland into Canada. Through hard work and customer satisfaction the business, headquartered in Dushore, PA, has grown steadily every year.

Five different sports participants will be representing Sunoco and Insinger during the show.

Boyertown, PA’s Mike Gular, winner of the prestigious Freedom 76 Modified Classic and a Thunder on the Hill Modified race at Grandview Speedway this past season and the T.P.Trailers NASCAR 358 Modified champion in 2018 will have his race car on display. He also won the prestigious STSS Hard Clay finale in 2018 and was a regular on the North and South STSS circuits. Mike took these checkered flags while burning Sunoco Race Fuel supplied by Insinger Performance.

DJ Cox will have his Top Alcohol NHRA Funny Car on display. The Whiteford, MD has fielded a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.

Worner and Sons Motorsports will be showing off their NHRA Super Stock Camaro which was driven by Byron and Bryan Worner. Byron won the NHRA Super Stock World title in 2013 while Bryan won the 2007 and 2015 NHRA Division One champion. Twelve wins have been earned in NHRA division title events between the two drivers. All success has come while using Sunoco fuels.

Raver Motorsports/Agile Auto and Performance of Forest Hill, MD will be showing off their Road Course Prototype. The Superlite Coupe has been successfully campaigning the car with the National Autosport Association in the Super Unlimited Class along with Real Time Attack, Gridlife and SCCA events. The 427 C.I. Chevrolet LS engine performs on Stinger Race Fuels.

And filling out the huge display, located at the main entrance of the show, will be United Karting of Baltimore. This is a large, outdoor, asphalt track that caters to karts and mini-moto (motorcycles). The facility is a one stop shop for all karting needs.

The three day Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2020 show will have NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and former NASCAR Cup standout Kyle Petty appearing along with a large number of racing talents representing many different segments of the sport. Both Jarrett and Petty are NBC Sports TV broadcasters and will participate in Saturday autograph sessions.

There will be a large number of displays with speedways offering information on their 2020 seasons. Hardcore racing vendors will be a big part of the show and fans will have the opportunity to gain some bargains from vendors offering collectible items. A number of free industry seminars will be offered.

Middletown, New York’s Orange County Speedway 100th Anniversary display created by speedway historian Doug Dulgarian continues to grow becoming a major part of the popular show.

The display will feature an Orange County “Past, Present and Future” theme. Many Modifieds along with other divisions that have raced at Orange County over the years will be on display along with special exhibits.

Many drivers who have competed at the popular track during the last 100 years will be on hand to sign autographs on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

One of the most popular events during the three day show will be and has been the Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport that will see one woman walk off with a $1,500 cash prize along with a poster deal. In addition there is the Li’l Miss Motorsports and a Big Wheel competition.

PPB Motorsports 2020 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. On Sunday, all children 12 and under are FREE with a parent.

Tickets are available daily at the door one hour before the show opens. To stay informed on the latest show news check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618.

Show attendees will be able to find free parking locations.

A few display spaces and room for race car displays remain as the show is on its way to becoming another sold out success.

AARN PR