Lucas Chili Bowl Nationals, Special Programming and New Season Premieres Featured This January on MAVTV

02 Jan 2020
Racing News
177 times
Lucas Chili Bowl Nationals, Special Programming and New Season Premieres Featured This January on MAVTV

MAVTV kicks off 2020 with a month full of exciting action geared towards the heart of every avid race fan. The Motorsports Network is bringing a variety of new season premieres starting with Brand New Muscle Car: Classic Bronco and Dirt Knights, both airing on January 1st. Early the following week, January 6th, MAVTV will air new episodes of Max Power at 8 a.m. ET, Speedweek at 9 a.m. ET, and Rally North America at 10 p.m. ET. Rounding out the January debuts is season 10 of On the Edge on January 9th, followed by Icelandic Offroad and Shannons Nationals on January 15th.

January’s schedule also includes a LIVE Broadcast of the 2020 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals from Tulsa, Okla., exclusively on the Motorsports Network. MAVTV subscribers can tune in on January 18th at 8:30 p.m. ET to watch a fantastic roster of the best drivers from stock car, open wheel, late models, and drag racing as they compete for the coveted Golden Driller award.

Race fans eager to get a taste of the adrenaline-inducing action from the Chili Bowl Nationals can indulge in a Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals marathon starting on January 18th at 8:30 a.m. ET followed by a showing of the 2020 Tulsa Shootout at 6:30 p.m. ET. Finally, wrapping up MAVTV’s month of race action is a special airing of Speed Sport: 2019 Super Dirt Week parts one and two on January 23rd at 7 p.m. ET.

 

MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before entering the popular summer racing season. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.
 
Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.
 
MAVTV January Schedule
Date Series Event / Venue Time (ET)
       
Jan. 1 Brand New Muscle Car   2:00 p.m.
Jan. 1 Dirt Knights   8:00 p.m.
Jan. 6 Max Power   8:00 a.m.
Jan. 6 Speedweek   9:00 a.m.
Jan. 6 Rally North America   10:00 p.m.
Jan. 9 On the Edge   1:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 Icelantic Offroad   2:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 Shannons Nationals   3:00 p.m.
Jan. 18 Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals Marathon   8:30 a.m.
Jan. 18 Tulsa Shootout: 2020 Part 1 River Spirit Expo Center 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 Tulsa Shootout: 2020 Part 2 River Spirit Expo Center 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: 2020 River Spirit Expo Center     8:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 Speed Sport: 2019
Super DIRT Week Part 1 & 2		   7:00 p.m.
       
Bold indicates a live event.
The full LIVE event broadcast schedule is available at MAVTV.com/schedule/.
 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Stars Aplenty Geared Up for Three-Day Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona Outlaw Non-Wing and Restricted Heats Open 35th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline