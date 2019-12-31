SCCA Road Racing 2020 Contingency Programs Announced

31 Dec 2019
Racing News
Contingency registration is now open with partners pledging support for 2020 SCCA U.S. Majors Tour® and Regional Road Racing competitors through contingency sponsorship programs. The group of corporate partners includes automakers, tire manufacturers, brake manufactures and other companies that make and sell motorsports-related equipment.

A full rundown of contingency offerings can be found at  https://www.scca.com/pages/main-contingency.  Many contingency opportunities require pre-registration with SCCA and/or with the sponsoring company. Details and instructions to register for each of these programs are available at the SCCA contingency webpage.  It is the responsibility of each competitor to make sure they are in compliance with each program for which they would like to enroll.

U.S. Majors Tour/Hoosier Super Tour Contingency Partners (Updated 12/27/19):

- Hawk Performance, Official Brake Products of SCCA (Select Classes)
1st: $100 Product Certificate     2nd: $75 Product Certificate     3rd: $50 Product Certificate

- Honda Performance Development (Select Cars & Classes)
TBA

- Summit Racing Equipment  (All Classes)
1st: $100 Product Certificate      2nd: $75 Product Certificate      3rd: $50 Product Certificate

- Ford Performance  (Select Cars & Classes)
1st: $500         2nd: $300        3rd: $200
SRF3 Hoosier Super Tour Sun.- 1st: $275   2nd: $250   3rd: $225   4th: $200   5th: $175  
Formula F Conf. Points Champs: 1st: $1,000

- Goodyear Tire (Select Classes)
1st: 2 tires       2nd: 1 tire

- Nissan (Select Classes)
TBA

- Pirelli Tire (Select classes)
1st: 2 tires       2nd: 1 tire

- Hoosier Racing Tire  (Select Classes)
Hoosier Super Tour
(Spec Miata) - 1st: 4 tires       2nd: 2 tires      3rd-8th: 1 tire
U.S. Majors Tour (non-Super Tour events)
(Spec Miata) - 1st: 2 tires       2nd-3rd: 1 tire
All U.S. Majors Tour Events
(All other eligible classes) - 1st: 2 tires       2nd: 1 tire

- Carbotech Performance Brakes  (Select Classes)
1st: $100 Product Certificate       2nd: $75 Product Certificate         3rd: $50 Product Certificate

- G-LOC Brakes  (Select Classes)
1st: $100 Product Certificate      2nd: $50 Product Certificate     Highest Finisher: $100 Product Certificate

- Mazda North American Operations (Select Cars & Classes)
(EP, FP, HP, GT1, GT2, GT3, GTL, T1, T2, T3, T4, STU, STL)
1st: $600   2nd: $350   3rd: $150   4th: $125   5th: $100
(Spec Miata, B-Spec, FA, P1, P2)
1st: $525   2nd: $250   3rd: $150   4th: $125   5th: $100
(FX, FE2)
1st: $250   2nd: $175   3rd: $140   4th: $125   5th: $100 
For complete program requirements and payout information including Points Championship and STL Majors Bonus payouts please click here.

- SCCA Enterprises (Select Classes)
Hoosier Super Tour SRF3, FE2 Sunday Only
1st: $250 PCV   2nd: $225 PCV   3rd: $200 PCV   4th: $175 PCV   5th: $150 PCV

- Toyota Racing Development (Select Cars & Classes)
TBA

Regional Road Racing Contingency Partners (Updated 12/27/19):

- Hoosier Racing Tire  (Spec Miata Class)
1st: 2 tires       2nd: 1 tire

- Mazda North American Operations  (All Classes)
Divisions with 8 or fewer races: 1st: $500   2nd: $300   3rd: $175   4th: $125
Divisions with 9-13 total races: 1st: $550   2nd: $350   3rd: $200   4th: $125
Divisions with 14-19 total races: 1st: $650   2nd: $425   3rd: $225   4th: $150
Divisions with 20 or more races: 1st: $750   2nd: $500   3rd: $250   4th: $175
For complete program requirements and payout information including Points Championship and Penske Shocks Bonus payouts please click here.

- Toyota Racing Development (Select Events, Cars & Classes)
TBA

Again, it is the responsibility of each driver to make sure they are eligible to receive any contingency awards in which they are interested. Be sure to check each requirement for each program by clicking here.

Additional information on the entire SCCA U.S. Majors Tour program can be found at SCCA.com/majors.

Photo Credit: Jay Bonvouloir

