Pioneer to be featured attraction at PPB Motorsports 2020 Racecar and Trade Show

Long time show sponsor Pioneer Pole Buildings (PPB) will again have a major show presence when the three day PPB Motorsports 2020 Racecar and Trade Show Presented by Sunoco and Distributed by Insinger Performance runs from Friday, January 17th through Sunday the 19th at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.

Pioneer’s huge display at the main entrance will be one of the first things show visitors will set their sights on as they start their tour of the 250,000 square feet of show space that will be offering just about everything imaginable in motorsports.

New Dirt Modifieds driven by popular standouts Craig Von Dohren and Billy Pauch Sr. will be a major part of the huge Pioneer display as will Fred Rahmer Jr’s winning 410 Sprint car along with Jonathan Swanson and Trevor Kobylarz’s wingless USAC East Sprint. Brett Bieber’s Slingshot and Matthew Warner and Trent Warner’s 600 Modifieds will also be available for up close inspection by show attendees. Add to that the Micro Sprint driven by Brandon Crockford.

Autograph sessions featuring Pioneer sponsored drivers will take place at the display area between 3-4 p.m. on Saturday and will include Billy Pauch Sr. and Jr., Craig Von Dohren, Trevor Kobylarz, Davey Sammons, Jonathan Swanson, Matt Warner, Trent Warner, Brandon Crockford, Christin Bruno, Brian and Kevin Hirthler and Brett Bieber.

In addition members of the Pioneer Pole Buildings sales staff will be on hand all through-out the weekend to provide information and quotes on the spot.

Located in Schuylkill Haven, PA Pioneer is a builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Founded in 1998 they continue to offer the most structurally sound buildings, able to withstand 90 mph winds.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett along with legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Petty will be appearing on Saturday during the show. Both Jarrett and Petty are part of the NASCAR Sports TV broadcast team. A large number of other well-known names in the sport will also be making appearances.

Middletown, New York’s Orange County Speedway 100th Anniversary display continues to grow becoming a major part of the popular show.

The display will feature an Orange County “Past, Present and Future” theme. Many Modifieds along with other divisions that have raced at Orange County over the years will be on display along with special exhibits.

Many drivers who have competed at the popular track during the last 100 years will be on hand to sign autographs on Saturday afternoon.

One of the most popular events during the three day show has been, and will again be, the Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport. One contestant will walk off with a $1,500 cash prize along with a poster deal. Best in swimwear, chosen by the crowd, will also receive $500. Entry blanks for this event as well as Little Miss Motorsports are available at the event website, motorsportstradeshow.com.

Many racing facilities and sanctioning bodies will be represented, using the show to announce their 2020 racing plans and schedules. Tracks already registered include Pocono, Dover, Lincoln, New Egypt, BAPS, Bridgeport, Mahoning Valley, Georgetown and Kutztown. Organizations include DIRTcar, Short Track Super Series, USAC East, URC, MASS, ATQMRA, Xcel and Slingshots by Tobias.

Hotel rooms are available at the nearby Valley Forge Casino Resort at the special show rate of $91 per night. Call 610.354.8118 and be sure to ask for the Motorsports Show Room Block in the Valley Tower.

PPB Motorsports 2020 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, all children 12 and under are admitted FREE with a parent. A Little Miss pageant will be held as well as Big Wheel races.

Tickets are available daily at the door beginning one hour before the show opens. And the Expo Center offers a large number of FREE parking spaces. To stay informed on the latest show news to obtain booth information or enter one of the competitions, check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618.

AARN PR