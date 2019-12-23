Need To Know: Running Order, Format, Prices, And Times For the 35th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Down to the final few days for teams to finalize their cars before loading up for the 35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, the Christmas Holiday is a short one as action atop the Tulsa Expo Raceway clay is set to being on Wednesday, January 1.

Preceded by teams moving in on Monday, December 30 (Early Parking) Tuesday, December 31 (Parking and Check-in) the number of entries of the event is the highest it has ever been to this point and is on track to set a new record. Currently, at 1,231, the record for entries was set in 2016 with 1,251 entries.

Consisting of 541 Drivers from 325 Municipalities across 35 States, drivers will hit the track starting at 9:00 A.M. (CT) for Practice on January 1 before heading into Heat Races. From there, the battle in on through Heat Races, Qualifiers, C-Features, and B-Features to make the cut into one of seven A-Features for a shot at the coveted Golden Driller.

For fans making their way to Tulsa, weekday admission (January 1-3) is $15 per day with Saturday, January 4 at $20. Each day, youth 10 and under get in free with a paid adult. All seating is sold at the event. Each day begins at 9:00 A.M. (CT) with Saturday's Opening Ceremonies and final chase to the Golden Driller getting underway at 6:00 P.M. (CT).

The 35th edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout features A-Class (Wing and Restricted), Stock Non-Wing, Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing), and Junior Sprints as well as the new Oklahoma 600cc Modifieds in action. For all classes, RaceCeivers are mandatory. The frequency will be 454.000.

Starting with the 2020 event, all stock classes will be allowed to run Electronic or Mechanical Injectors with a mechanical fuel pump with stock OEM throttle bodies or carbs only will be allowed. No mixing of manufacturers.

Rules for the 600cc Modifieds were also updated and can be found at http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co/ downloads/get.aspx?i=497387

Rules questions can be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt Ward includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777.

Every lap of action will be shown live on http://www.racinboys.com . Fans can purchase the entire week for $84.99 ($10 discount to On-Demand and ALL ACCESS members) or get their daily pick for $24.99.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Tentative Running Order (Number of races will be determined after all teams have drawn in on December 31, 2019):

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

-Non-Wing Practice

-Non-Wing Outlaw Practice

-Restricted Practice

-Mod 600 Practice

-Jr Sprint Practice

-A Class Practice

-Outlaw Practice

-Track Prep-

-Non-Wing Outlaw Heats-8 Laps

-Restricted Heats-8 Laps

Thursday, January 2, 2020

-Non-Wing Heats-8 Laps

-Jr Sprint Heats-8 Laps

-A Class Heats-8 Laps

- Mod 600 Heats-8 Laps

-Outlaw Heats-8 Laps

-Restricted Qualifiers-10 Laps

-Non-Wing Outlaw C's-10 Laps

Friday, January 3, 2020

-Non-Wing C's-10 Laps

-Outlaw C's-10 Laps

-A Class C's-10 Laps

-Non-Wing Outlaw Qualifiers-10 Laps

-Jr Sprint Qualifiers-10 Laps

-Non-Wing Qualifiers-10 Laps

- Mod 600 Qualifiers-10 Laps

-A Class Qualifiers-10 Laps

-Restricted B's-12 Laps

-Outlaw Qualifiers-10 Laps

Saturday, January 4, 2020

-Non-Wing B's-12 Laps

-Non-Wing Outlaw B's-12 Laps

-A Class B's-12 Laps

-Jr Sprint B's-10 Laps

-Outlaw B's-12 Laps

- Mod 600 B's-12 Laps

-Opening Ceremonies-

-Non-Wing A Qualifier-12 Laps

-Non-Wing Outlaw A Qualifier-12 Laps

-Restricted A Qualifier-12 Laps

-A Class A Qualifier-12 Laps

-Outlaw A Qualifier-12 Laps

-Non-Wing A -30 Laps

-Jr Sprint A-20 Laps

-Non-Wing Outlaw A-30 Laps

-Restricted A-25 Laps

-A Class A-30 Laps

-Mod 600 A-20 Laps

-Outlaw A-55 Laps

Format:

Outlaws, Non-Wing Outlaws, "A" Class & Non-Wing:

Heat Races lined up according to draw (7-9 cars per heat), passing points in effect.

Top 112 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 8 Qualifying Races (14 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race. Thus, high point driver from Heat Races will start fourth in the First Qualifier and so on (top 24 make invert - 25th on back start third row and back in Qualifiers).

Passing points in Qualifying Races as well.

Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night's A Main. Those 17th to 112th in combined passing points lock into 8 "B" Mains. 113th on back in Heat Race passing points go to "C" Mains with the number of transfers to "B" Mains based upon number of "C" Mains. Top two from each "B" Main transfer to Saturday night's A Feature Qualifier.

Top 8 from A Feature Qualifier advance to Tulsa Shootout Championship A Main event.

Restricted "A" Class:

Heat Races lined up according to draw (approx. 8 cars per heat), passing points in effect.

Top 48 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 4 Qualifying Races (12 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race. Thus, high point driver from Heat Races will start fourth in the First Qualifier and so on (top 16 make invert - 17th on back start third row and back in Qualifiers).

Passing points in Qualifying Races as well.

Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night's A Main. Balance to "B" Mains along with 49th on back from heat race passing points. Top three finishers from each B Main to Saturday night's A Feature Qualifier.

Top 8 from A Feature Qualifier advance to Tulsa Shootout Championship A Main event.

* 600cc Modifieds:*

Heat Races lined up according to draw (approx. 8 cars per heat), passing points in effect. Like number of qualifying races with inversion of four with passing points once again. Top 14 in combined passing points to Saturday "A" Main, balance to two "B" Mains with two advancing from each.

Jr. Sprints:

Heat Races lined up according to draw (approx. 8 cars per heat), passing points in effect.

All cars to 5 Qualifying Races (10-12 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race. Thus, high point driver from Heat Races will start fourth in the First Qualifier and so on (top 20 make invert - 17th on back start third row and back in Qualifiers).

Passing points in Qualifying Races as well.

Top 12 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night's A Main. Balance to "B" Mains with top two finishers from each of the four B Mains to Saturday night's A Main.

35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Daily Schedule

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ .............Parking Begins

12:00 PM - 9:00 PM...................... Parking and Sign In

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

9:00 AM............................ .............Practice

Evening....................... ..................Heat Races

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $30

Thursday, January 2, 2020

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ .............Racing

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $30

Friday, January 3, 2020

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ .............Racing

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $30

Saturday, January 4, 2020

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

8:00 AM............................ .............Racer's For Christ Service (Turn 4 Grandstands)

9:00 AM............................ .............Racing

Evening....................... ..................Opening Ceremonies

All A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Adults $20.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $40

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019)

Restricted 'A' Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019)

Junior Sprints Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019)

600cc Modifieds Blake Hahn (2019)

Tulsa Shootout PR