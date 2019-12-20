NHRA announces schedule for 2020 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing series

The series will feature thrilling racing action, highlighted by the crowd-pleasing, nitro burning Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters and Nostalgia Funny Cars.

The 2020 season will begin at the Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet, March 5-8 at Auto Club Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, Calif. The series will also make stops at Sacramento Raceway, Firebird Raceway, Auto Club Dragway at Auto Club Speedway, Beech Bend Raceway Park, and Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park.

The Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum presented by Automobile Club of Southern California will produce two Hot Rod Reunions during the season. The National Hot Rod Reunion will be held at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Ken. June 18-20, while the California Hot Rod Reunion will close the season at Auto Club Famoso Raceway October 23-25. Nostalgia Top Fuel and Nostalgia Funny Car will compete for points at five events during the season

The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series includes two nitro categories, Nostalgia Top Fuel dragster and Nostalgia Funny Car, and two groups of additional classes. Group 1 includes A/Fuel, Jr. Fuel, and 7.0 Eliminator, while Group 2 includes Nostalgia Eliminator l, Nostalgia Eliminator ll, Nostalgia Eliminator lll, A/Gas, B/Gas, C/Gas, D/Gas, and Hot Rod Eliminator. Drivers in each class will be able to run a combination of events which will award them points toward their respective championships.

The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series was developed in 2008 to help preserve NHRA’s rich history and tradition while providing racing opportunities for enthusiasts who enjoy nostalgia drag racing competition.

2020 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series

March 5-8

Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet - Auto Club Famoso Raceway

TF, FC, Groups 1 and 2

April 4-5

Funny Car Fever - Sacramento Raceway

Groups 1 and 2

May 1-3

Ignitor Funny Car Opener - Firebird Raceway

FC

May 15-17

Auto Club Dragway at Auto Club Speedway

Jr. Fuel, 7.0 Eliminator, Group 2

June 6

Nite of Fire - Sacramento Raceway

Groups 1 and 2

June 18-20

The National Hot Rod Reunion - Beech Bend Raceway Park

TF, FC

August 7-9

Nightfire Nationals - Firebird Raceway

TF, FC

September 18-19

Nostalgia Nitro Nationals - Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park

TF, FC, A/Fuel

October 23-25

The California Hot Rod Reunion - Auto Club Famoso Raceway

TF, FC, Groups 1 and 2

TF: Nostalgia Top Fuel (Count all 5 events for points)

FC: Nostalgia Funny Car (Count 5 of 6 events for points)

Group 1: A/Fuel, Jr. Fuel, 7.0 Eliminator