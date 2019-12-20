Green Savoree Racing Promotions closes out a memorable 2019

Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions is full speed ahead into planning for the 2020 racing season. With four different motorsports properties spanning Canada to the Midwest, Pacific Northwest and Southeast portions of the U.S., it will promote eight major events and operate over 100 driving and motorcycle riding school courses next year.

Before the calendar turns to a new decade, it’s not too late for holiday gift buyers to deliver unique experiences and the thrill of racing excitement. Last-minute gifts guaranteeing memories for a lifetime are available at hondaindy.com/gsrpholiday at special holiday savings through Dec. 25.

All promoted by Green Savoree Racing Promotions, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Honda Indy Toronto, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio and Grand Prix of Portland encompass four of the 17 events on the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule. In addition to the Honda Indy 200, the company owns and operates the renowned Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School which is based at the Lexington, Ohio facility as part of its motorsports portfolio.

“It was a very busy and productive year for our company and staff, and we can’t thank the teams, competitors, our dedicated fans and all our motorsports partners and sponsors enough for an awesome 2019,” said Kevin Savoree, said co-owner, president and COO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of our holiday specials on race tickets, season passes, and driving and motorcycle riding schools. Our team is looking forward to kicking off another season in March in sunny St. Pete!”

The 2019 season did not disappoint. Some of the notable racing highlights delivered from Green Savoree Racing Promotions events to fans and festival-goers included:

The NTT IndyCar Season kicked off for the ninth year in a row at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. It started with a dominant win on March 10 th for Josef Newgarden and ended with a season championship for the Team Penske driver.

The Team Penske duo of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, piloting the No. 6 Acura ARX-05 DPi machine, won the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course the first weekend of May. The victory was key to another Team Penske championship-winning season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2019.

On the streets of Toronto in mid-July, 2019’s Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud had a near perfect weekend at the Honda Indy. The Team Penske driver started on pole and led 80 of the 85 laps including the last 63. It was also the fastest race in Honda Indy Toronto history concluding in 1:30:16.4388.

“Mr. Mid-Ohio” Scott Dixon claimed his record sixth Indy car win on the demanding 2.25-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 28 th . Driving the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, the victory was by the narrowest of margins at 0.0934 seconds over his teammate Felix Rosenqvist, also the closest Indy car finish at Mid-Ohio and third closest on a road course in Indy car history.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returned in early August to Mid-Ohio for the seventh time. Another Team Penske driver came out on top with Austin Cindric hustling his No. 22 PPG Ford to victory lane. It was a cherished and memorable victory for Cindric as his late grandfather Jim Trueman once owned Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The 2019 trend continued making it five wins for Team Penske at Green Savoree Racing Promotions’ events. Will Power took top podium honors over Labor Day weekend in the Grand Prix of Portland. Power’s first win on Portland International Raceway brought his career full-circle as the 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course is also where he did his very first Indy car test.