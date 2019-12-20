Green Savoree Racing Promotions closes out a memorable 2019

- The NTT IndyCar Season kicked off for the ninth year in a row at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. It started with a dominant win on March 10th for Josef Newgarden and ended with a season championship for the Team Penske driver.
- The Team Penske duo of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, piloting the No. 6 Acura ARX-05 DPi machine, won the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course the first weekend of May. The victory was key to another Team Penske championship-winning season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2019.
- On the streets of Toronto in mid-July, 2019’s Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud had a near perfect weekend at the Honda Indy. The Team Penske driver started on pole and led 80 of the 85 laps including the last 63. It was also the fastest race in Honda Indy Toronto history concluding in 1:30:16.4388.
- “Mr. Mid-Ohio” Scott Dixon claimed his record sixth Indy car win on the demanding 2.25-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 28th. Driving the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, the victory was by the narrowest of margins at 0.0934 seconds over his teammate Felix Rosenqvist, also the closest Indy car finish at Mid-Ohio and third closest on a road course in Indy car history.
- The NASCAR Xfinity Series returned in early August to Mid-Ohio for the seventh time. Another Team Penske driver came out on top with Austin Cindric hustling his No. 22 PPG Ford to victory lane. It was a cherished and memorable victory for Cindric as his late grandfather Jim Trueman once owned Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
- The 2019 trend continued making it five wins for Team Penske at Green Savoree Racing Promotions’ events. Will Power took top podium honors over Labor Day weekend in the Grand Prix of Portland. Power’s first win on Portland International Raceway brought his career full-circle as the 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course is also where he did his very first Indy car test.
Green Savoree Racing Promotions closes out a memorable 2019
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- NHRA announces schedule for 2020 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing series
- Global superstar BTS to raise awareness of climate change as global ambassador of Formula E
- Drivers Confirmed for The Heart of Racing’s Return to IMSA GTD
- Three-Time DAYTONA 200 Winner Dick Klamfoth Dies at 91
- FOX Sports and NHRA announce the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series television schedule