KBR Development Moving South, New GM Hired

Following a successful first full season of competition in the ARCA Menards Series, KBR Development is pleased to announce a number of changes for the program moving into 2020.



KBR has relocated its ARCA team headquarters from Michigan, to Statesville, North Carolina. The existing relationship with GMS Racing and KBR will strengthen in 2020, with KBR operating from the GMS shop and working closely as a satellite team.



Long time ARCA competitor Frank Kimmel has been hired to serve as team General Manager. The Clarksville, Indiana native is a highly decorated driver, having collected an astounding 10 ARCA titles and 80 victories in his career.



“I’m really excited to be joining KBR Development,” Kimmel stated. “They’re a first-class outfit, and I’m looking forward to helping them succeed. Mike and everyone at KBR wants to continue to grow the program and improve on the racetrack, and believe fully in everything they are doing.”



KBR Development will again compete full time with the ARCA Menards Series in 2020, as well as template late model special events throughout the country. KBR is currently working on driving arrangements for 2020, with some ARCA and late model events still available.



“I really couldn’t be more any more excited about the changes and upgrades we’ve been able to put together,” commented team President Michael Bursley. “Having an experienced veteran in Frank Kimmel to steer the KBR ARCA ship for us is monumental. In addition, the resources and support from everyone at GMS Racing and Chevrolet will be a game-changer. With the first ARCA season under our belt, we expect to be competing for wins every time we hit the racetrack in 2020.”



KBR Development will travel to Daytona International Speedway for the open ARCA Menards Series test on January 10. The race season kicks off at the ‘World Center of Racing’ in Daytona Beach on February 8, with the Lucas Oil 200.

KBR PR